ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Lynx snap 5-game losing streak with win over Mercury

By CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ir7hu_0gIOJvOL00

WCCO Digital Update: Morning of June 22, 2022 01:25

PHOENIX — Kayla McBride scored 18 points, Moriah Jefferson had 12 points and nine assists and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Phoenix Mercury 84-71 on Tuesday night to snap a five-game losing streak.

Minnesota, which won in Phoenix for the 10th straight time, went on a 20-8 run, capped by a corner 3-pointer by Bridget Carleton, to take a 70-61 lead.

Kayla McBride of the Minnesota Lynx reacts after scoring against Diana Taurasi of the Phoenix Mercury. Getty Images

Natalie Achonwa also scored 12 points, 10 coming in the first half, for Minnesota (4-13). Jessica Shepard grabbed 13 rebounds.

Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 25 points for Phoenix (7-10). Diana Taurasi added 15 points and Shey Peddy had 12.

Tina Charles grabbed seven rebounds to eclipse 3,500 in her career. Charles is the only player in WNBA history with at least 6,850 points and 3,500 rebounds.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Shareef O'Neal Reacts To Signing With Lakers

Being a Los Angeles Laker officially runs in the O'Neal family. Shareef, Shaq's son, signed with the storied NBA franchise on Thursday night. Shareef will start out playing for the Lakers' Summer League squad. There, he'll get a chance to impress the organization's front office. Shaq's son is incredibly grateful...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Dwyane Wade’s son lands workout with prominent NBA team

It may not be long before we see another Wade in the NBA. Retired Miami Heat great Dwyane Wade revealed to Instagram this week that son Zaire had landed his first workout with an NBA team — the San Antonio Spurs. Dwyane posted a picture of Zaire in a Spurs jersey while also joking about the 2014 championship that the Spurs defeated the Heat for.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
State
Minnesota State
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
City
Phoenix, AZ
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Historic Malika Andrews News

The 2022 NBA Draft is tonight and ESPN has decided to give journalist Malika Andrews the opportunity to make history during their broadcast. Per Front Office Sports, Andrews will host the NBA Draft coverage tonight. In doing so, she will be the first woman to host the annual event. At...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Moriah Jefferson
Person
Bridget Carleton
Person
Kayla Mcbride
Person
Jessica Shepard
Person
Diana Taurasi
Person
Natalie Achonwa
CBS Minnesota

Analysts say Chet Holmgren is "built for today's NBA"

By Julian BasenaMINNEAPOLIS -- Upon his official arrival to NBA action, Minnesota native Chet Holmgren will be the subject of enough scrutiny to belie his No. 2 billing. Even after becoming an All-American, averaging shooting splits and displaying ball skills that are not often replicated by players of his stature, the skepticism that followed him in his transition from high school to college still lingers in his move to the NBA following a spectacular freshman season at Gonzaga. The Oklahoma City Thunder used their No. 2 selection on a stringy center who comes with questions about his size. Standing at...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Thunder take Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren with No. 2 overall pick

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Oklahoma City Thunder chose Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren with the No. 2 overall pick in the NBA draft on Thursday nightHolmgren, a versatile 7-footer from Minneapolis, was a second-team Associated Press All-American in his only college season. He averaged 14.1 points and 9.9 rebounds and ranked fourth nationally with 3.7 blocks per game for the Zags. He shot 61% from 3-point range and 39% from 3-point range last season - the kind of efficiency that could help a Thunder team that ranked last in the league in field goal percentage, 3-point percentage and scoring last season.His skill could...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
CBS Sports

Top prospects not selected in 2022 NBA Draft: Scotty Pippen Jr., Kofi Cockburn among notable snubs

With the NBA Draft officially behind us and all 58 of this year's picks made, there are many -- many! -- players who were worthy of being selected but who unfortunately were not. Among those who did not hear their name called on draft night were Big Ten star Kofi Cockburn, Scotty Pippen Jr., Jean Montero and a host of other college standouts who somehow flew under the radar.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wcco Digital Update#The Phoenix Mercury
NBC Sports

PBT Podcast: Best and worst picks and fits of 2022 NBA Draft

Why did the Magic run a subterfuge campaign before drafting Paolo Banchero No. 1, and – more importantly – was he worth the top pick? Which teams drafted the best fits? How did the Knicks, Thunder, Pistons, Hornets, Grizzlies and 76ers do in their trades?. On the latest...
NBA
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
63K+
Followers
21K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy