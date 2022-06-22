ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kensington, MN

Obituary- Jack R. Kangas, 89

 3 days ago

Jack R. Kangas, age 89 of Kensington, died on Friday, June 17th. A Celebration...

Tim Urness wins Service to Mankind Award by the Alexandria Sertoma Club

(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria Sertoma Club has bestowed their highest honor of the year to Tim Urness of Alexandria. Urness was honored with the Service to Mankind Award on Wednesday (June 22) at the Broadway Ballroom in Alexandria. The award recognizes outstanding community service by a non-Sertoma member. The winners are...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
Alexandria Area High School student achieves top ACT score

(Alexandria, MN)--Officials with District 206 say that Berg Swanson, son of Sven & Heidi Swanson of Kensington and a senior for the upcoming school year at Alexandria Area High School, earned the highest possible ACT composite score of 36. Fewer than half of 1 percent of students who take the...
ALEXANDRIA, MN

