Alexandria, MN

Obituary- Donna Marie Pirila, 89 and Charles Oscar Pirila, 89

 3 days ago

Donna Marie Pirila died on December 27, 2021, at the age of 89. Charles Oscar Pirila...

KARE 11

Heavy rain causes mass flooding in Randall, Minnesota

RANDALL, Minn. — Crews in Morrison County are working to clear several roads around Randall, Minnesota after heavy rain overnight caused mass flooding. According to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office, all roads going to Randall are closed, as well as Highway 10 from Cushing to Randall after receiving about eight inches of rain.
RANDALL, MN
Swift County Monitor

Fires heavily damage two Benson homes

Two homes in Benson were heavily damaged by fire just a day apart. There were no injuries reported in either fire. Sunday, the home of Breanna Flaten on Sanford Road, a fire that apparently started in the kitchen left it in ashes and extensive smoke throughout the structure. The belongings inside the house are reportedly unsalvageable.
BENSON, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Child dies as a result of a water incident in Alexandria

(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria Police Department is reporting that the little boy who was pulled from the pool at the Holiday Inn in Alexandria back on June 11 has died. Authorities say that six-year-old Japheth Peng died as a recent of the initial incident. According to the report, the Alexandria Police...
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aitkin, Becker, Beltrami, Benton, Big Stone, Carlton, Cass by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-24 19:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-25 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aitkin; Becker; Beltrami; Benton; Big Stone; Carlton; Cass; Chippewa; Clay; Clearwater; Crow Wing; Douglas; Grant; Hubbard; Itasca; Kanabec; Kandiyohi; Koochiching; Lac qui Parle; Lake of the Woods; Lincoln; Lyon; Mahnomen; Meeker; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Murray; Otter Tail; Pine; Pipestone; Pope; Redwood; Renville; St. Louis; Stearns; Stevens; Swift; Todd; Traverse; Wadena; Wilkin; Yellow Medicine SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 409 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AITKIN BECKER BELTRAMI BENTON BIG STONE CARLTON CASS CHIPPEWA CLAY CLEARWATER CROW WING DOUGLAS GRANT HUBBARD ITASCA KANABEC KANDIYOHI KOOCHICHING LAC QUI PARLE LAKE OF THE WOODS LINCOLN LYON MAHNOMEN MEEKER MILLE LACS MORRISON MURRAY OTTER TAIL PINE PIPESTONE POPE REDWOOD RENVILLE ST. LOUIS STEARNS STEVENS SWIFT TODD TRAVERSE WADENA WILKIN YELLOW MEDICINE
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
knuj.net

NAMES RELEASED ON MINNESOTA RIVER INCIDENTS

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the two people who drowned on the Minnesota River in separate incidents Sunday. Authorities were first called to what was believed to be a body caught in a log jam between Franklin and Morton. the body was identified as Matthew Wrobleski of Willmar and was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and investigation into the cause and manner of death. While deputies were investigating that incident, deupties were called to the report of a person drowning in the Minnesota River near Vicksburg county Park south of Renville. Around 7:40 pm, the body of 19-year-old Lance Scheer of Redwood Falls was pulled from the water and resuscitation efforts were started. Scheer was taken to CentraCare-Redwood Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Both incidents remain under investigation. It was a deadly weekend on Minnesota waters as two more drownings were reported over the weekend in Otter Tail and Crow Wing counties.
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aitkin, Benton, Big Stone, Cass, Chippewa, Crow Wing, Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-23 17:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-24 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aitkin; Benton; Big Stone; Cass; Chippewa; Crow Wing; Douglas; Grant; Kandiyohi; Lac qui Parle; Meeker; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Otter Tail; Pope; Sherburne; Stearns; Stevens; Swift; Todd; Traverse; Wadena; Wright; Yellow Medicine SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 406 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AITKIN BENTON BIG STONE CASS CHIPPEWA CROW WING DOUGLAS GRANT KANDIYOHI LAC QUI PARLE MEEKER MILLE LACS MORRISON OTTER TAIL POPE SHERBURNE STEARNS STEVENS SWIFT TODD TRAVERSE WADENA WRIGHT YELLOW MEDICINE
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Stearns County resident in their 40s succumbs to COVID-related illness

(Willmar MN-) The Minnesota Department Thursday released the COVID-19 figures that include the 3-day holiday weekend. From Friday at 4 a.m. to Wednesday at 4 a.m. there were 4587 additional cases and reinfections of COVID-19. Locally there were 112 reported in Stearns County, 22 in Kandiyohi, 20 in Renville, 12 in Meeker, 7 in Chippewa and 2 in Swift County. There were 19 COVID-related deaths through the period, including a person in their late 40s from Stearns County.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
NewsBreak
Obituaries
CBS Minnesota

Child dies days after being pulled from Alexandria hotel pool

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. -- A child who was pulled from a hotel pool in Alexandria and hospitalized earlier this month has died, police say.The Alexandria Police Department was called to Holiday Inn on June 11 on a reported drowning.When police arrived, the 6-year-old boy was out of the pool and those at the scene were performing CPR.The boy was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. He died June 15, according to police.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
knsiradio.com

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Central Minnesota Until 1:00 a.m.

(KNSI) – The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Benton, Kandiyohi, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, Todd and Wright County until 1 a.m. on Friday. Thunderstorms may develop this evening and could contain large hail and damaging winds. ___. Copyright 2022 Leighton Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved. This...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Heavy rain closes roads in parts of central Minnesota

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- A deluge of rain in parts of central Minnesota has flooded streets and closed roads.Weather observers say more than 4 inches of rain fell overnight Thursday into Friday in St. Cloud where storm drains were unable to keep up with the downpour.The Morrison County Sheriff's Office reported U.S. Highway 10 near Randall was completely flooded across both the northbound and southbound lanes.The Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Minnesota State Patrol said Friday that Highway 10 between Highway 115 in Randall and Morrison County Road 117 in Cushing are closed due to flooding."Additional state, county, township or city roads may be closed due to flooding. Please be alert, give yourself extra time and expect changes," the agencies urged.
RANDALL, MN
boreal.org

Roads closed due to flooding after overnight storms in central Minnesota

Photo: Floodwaters cover U.S. Highway 10 near Randall, Minn., on Friday morning. Morrison County Sheriff's Office. Repeated rounds of thunderstorms late Thursday and early Friday brought flooding rain to parts of central Minnesota, along with hail and high winds. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office reported early Friday that U.S. Highway...
RANDALL, MN
gowatertown.net

Six year-old boy drowns in Minnesota hotel swimming pool

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – Police say a 6-year-old boy has died after he was pulled from the pool at the Holiday Inn in Alexandria, Minnesota earlier this month. He is identified as Japheth Peng. A release from the police department did not say where Peng from from. Police and...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
mprnews.org

One dead as severe storms sweep across Minnesota

One person died as severe storms packing winds in excess of 90 mph swept across Minnesota overnight. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported a man died and a woman was injured when the storms knocked a tree onto a camper southwest of Alexandria. The storms moved through just after 11...
ALEXANDRIA, MN

