23-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dies In Timonium Crash, Police Say

 3 days ago
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 23-year-old motorcyclist has died after an SUV pulled out in front of him on York Road in Timonium, resulting in a collision, Baltimore County Police said.

On June 18 about 3:40 p.m., Diego Varela was traveling on a 2021 Suzuki motorcycle heading southbound on York Road. A 2006 Toyota 4Runnner traveling east on Crowther Avenue pulled into the intersection to go north on York Road, police said.

Varela then hit the 4Runner, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Baltimore County Police Crash Team is investigating.

Varela was a recent graduate of Goucher College, the university confirmed.

In a message Monday to the Goucher community, president Kent Devereaux said Varela was a first-generation college student and graduated in 2021.

“During his time at Goucher as a political science major, he worked briefly in the President’s office, as well as on several political campaigns,” wrote Devereaux. “Only recently, Diego had opened a successful healthy juice business at the Towson Town Center.”

The business was named Rio Juice Bar, according to a post on Varela’s LinkedIn page.

“Diego’s death is a terrible tragedy, and the entire Goucher community mourns his loss,” wrote Devereaux. “Please join me in keeping Diego’s family and friends in your hearts during this most difficult time.”

tami weber
4d ago

Drivers please stop and pay attention to all vehicles. Get up and leave to go to work and appointments and anything your driving to earlier. Stop being in a rush. This just cost this young man his life. Prayers to his family and friends.

