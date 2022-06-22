Van Ry Boulevard closing Wednesday for up 48 hours

A pit stop at the new Lake Ballinger fishing pier in Mountlake Terrace was the perfect way to decompress after one of the last days of school this week – it was also a decent antidote to the seasonal section at Target replacing beachy outdoor items with school supplies — yes, already. I had only been to this area once when a rare bird had taken a temporary residence in one of the trees just above the shiny new pier.

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO