Mountlake Terrace, WA

Van Ry Boulevard closing Wednesday for up 48 hours

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Mountlake Terrace announced Van Ry Boulevard will be closed for up to...

Heat advisory issued for this weekend; cooling centers available

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for this weekend that remains in effect from noon on Saturday, June 25 to 11 p.m. on Monday, June 27. Snohomish County’s Public Safety Hub notes that extreme heat events are becoming more frequent, intense and dangerous in the Pacific Northwest. More very hot days are expected to increase hospitalizations, demand for emergency medical services, and deaths. Extreme heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the United States.
Playtime: Family-friendly Lake Ballinger, summer reading, Yost Pool open swims

A pit stop at the new Lake Ballinger fishing pier in Mountlake Terrace was the perfect way to decompress after one of the last days of school this week – it was also a decent antidote to the seasonal section at Target replacing beachy outdoor items with school supplies — yes, already. I had only been to this area once when a rare bird had taken a temporary residence in one of the trees just above the shiny new pier.
Edmonds School Board to discuss school-based health centers June 28

The Edmonds School District Board of Directors will receive an update and further discuss school-based health centers during its Tuesday, June 28 regular business meeting. The board has talked about the idea several times over the past year. Staff have been gathering input and additional information for possibly creating a school-based health center for some of the district’s most at-risk students.
Skandia First Friday dance set for July 1 at Cedar Valley Grange

Skandia Folk Dance Society is hosting an in-person First Friday dance Friday, July 1 at Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood. The event starts with a class at 7:30 p.m with Harry Khamis and Pat Pi teaching the hambo. In 1972, the hambo was ranked the favorite dance (by a wide margin) in a survey of American folk dancers. The hambo, sometimes referred to as Sweden’s national dance, originated in Sweden around 1900. See video: Hälsingehambon, at www.youtube.com/watch?v=vQuzdLd6iwM.
From school ‘lunch lady’ to assistant principal, Justine Locke ready to be a role model

Justine Locke’s unique career path has seen her advance from Edmonds School District support staff to an administrative leadership position. “I’ve always wanted to teach, I just, my life took a little detour for a little while,” she said. Locke started her career in education several years ago as a “lunch lady” in the Mukilteo School District, before later getting a job with the Edmonds School District’s events staff which, she noted, “is how I got my foot in the door” locally.
