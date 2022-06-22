Van Ry Boulevard closing Wednesday for up 48 hours

Skandia Folk Dance Society is hosting an in-person First Friday dance Friday, July 1 at Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood. The event starts with a class at 7:30 p.m with Harry Khamis and Pat Pi teaching the hambo. In 1972, the hambo was ranked the favorite dance (by a wide margin) in a survey of American folk dancers. The hambo, sometimes referred to as Sweden’s national dance, originated in Sweden around 1900. See video: Hälsingehambon, at www.youtube.com/watch?v=vQuzdLd6iwM.
Comments / 0