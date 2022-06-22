The Best Products for Treating Acne Scars (According to a Dermatologist)

Dry or peeling cuticles — the thin skin ridges at the base of your nails — can ruin even the most perfect manicure. And as much as it might provide a quick aesthetic fix or satisfying urge, Elle Gerstine, celebrity nail artist encourages you to resist the urge to peel off your cuticles. In fact, a lot of the time it could just cause more infections or cuts around the area. “Cuticles are the skin that grows on the nail plate,” the expert shares. “As your nail grows the skin grows with it. They are necessary for the nail because they help with the growth and act as an armor against bacteria.”

