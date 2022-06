SHIBA INU Coin (SHIB) has had a 28.61% increase in 3 days. The current SHIB price is near 200 EMA. According to CoinMarketCap, the price of SHIB now sits at around $0.0000102. SHIBA INU (SHIB) had been following the crypto winter trend for 11 weeks, but after the news of an Ethereum Whale (BlueWhale0073) accumulating 163,200,000,000 SHIB came out, the meme coin is showing signs of revival. This particular transaction would have a value of $1,575,710.

