At Art Basel, world renowned performance artist Marina Abramović announced in a panel discussion that she will launch her first ever NFTs titled The Hero 25FPS on the energy-efficient Tezos blockchain July 25th, 2022. This one-of-a-kind performance on the blockchain, presented in collaboration with the Cultural Institute of Radical Contemporary Art (CIRCA), depicts the figure of a steadfast woman astride a white horse holding a white flag that is waving gracefully in the wind, over the expansive landscape of trees and sky in Spain. The Hero 25FPS (frames per second) offers an opportunity to collect time and holds a symbolic charge as it is set against today’s backdrop of global instability, escalating conflict and climate breakdown.

VISUAL ART ・ 2 DAYS AGO