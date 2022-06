Headlines about some of the top performing NFTs’ crashes during the last week have left a bitter taste among NFT holders and enthusiasts. News about fallen floor prices yet an increase in sales has left everyone in the market confronted with counterintuitive indications, mixed emotions, and some serious questions. From the start many have suspected a crisis such as this one is just a matter of time, yet a crisis always hits when least expected.

