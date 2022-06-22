ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iberville Parish, LA

Jacques Doucet joins 9NTM to promote Red Rock & Blue

WAFB.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirefighters responded to a fire at Blue Bayou on Tuesday evening, June 21, according to the St. George Fire...

www.wafb.com

wbrz.com

'It wasn't her time to go': Woman rescued from Mississippi River bridge following suicide attempt

BATON ROUGE - Westbound traffic on the Mississippi River bridge came to a halt Thursday evening when a woman exited her vehicle and jumped over the railing. “I think she had went to go jump and she kind of second-guessed herself and went to go to grab the rail and then I think she just landed on a beam. Just wasn’t her time to go," said Austin Hebert, a firefighter with the Port Allen Fire Department.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Summer of Hope continues with Heal the Block event

Chef Celeste Gill has three cooking shows and is the owner of Chef Celeste Bistro and 520 Spain. Next weekend is the 17th annual Spring Garden and Pond Tour in Baton Rouge. GET IT GROWING: Choose the best cherry tomato plants.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Where to brunch in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Brunch continues to gain popularity in the United States. Last year, nearly four in five Americans said they’d eaten breakfast foods outside of the traditional breakfast hours. Brunch is commonly viewed as a late morning meal that’s eaten in place of breakfast or...
BATON ROUGE, LA
macaronikid.com

Greater Baton Rouge Food Trucks

Baton Rouge's food truck culture has quietly grown over the years, becoming a staple of the culinary scene with some great choices. The food truck scene emerged in Baton Rouge in the summer of 2010 with a snowball truck. You can find these mobile vendors at most events in the capital city and often sprinkled throughout the streets of Baton Rouge during the week. Here is a list of food trucks, trailers, stands, and carts that call Baton Rouge, Louisiana, their home city.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

SU to make renovations to Baton Rouge campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University and A&M College will be making modifications to the entrance of the campus. Southern University will have a new gateway at the main entrance at Harding Boulevard to the campus. Officials will have more detailed information about the master plan after their meeting at the Valdry Center for Philanthropy on Tuesday, June 28.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Mental health hospital moves to new location in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) –A new outpatient service center will be opening in the Baton Rouge area. Apollo Behavioral Health will be having a grand opening for a new outpatient facility that increases capacity and services for mental health and substance abuse patients. The opening will feature guest such as Mayor Sharon Weston-Broome, Dr. James Hussey, and more.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Cassidy introduces Stop Supreme Court Leakers Act

One person was taken to a hospital. The Healthy Men Project is returning to the Baton Rouge General Ascension hospital. House fire on S. Riveroaks Drive displaces family, pets. According to a spokesman with BRFD, the fire happened in the 9800 block of S. Riveroaks Dr., not far from Sharp Rd.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

St. George Fire responds to incident at Blue Bayou

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – First responders with the St. George Fire Department responded to a Tuesday (June 21) evening incident at Blue Bayou Water Park. It was shortly after 6 p.m. and the park was closed when a fire broke out in its pump house, which is about the size of a shed, officials with St. George said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Developer plans rooftop bar for Government Street

BATON ROUGE – Plans for a rooftop bar where a vacant and blighted building on Government Street now stands are one step closer to reality. The East Baton Rouge Parish Planning Commission voted 8-0 Tuesday to approve a zoning change for the project, which has been pitched by developer Cornelius Quarels.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

State distributes more than $100 million in pandemic housing assistance

Firefighters responded to a fire at Blue Bayou on Tuesday evening, June 21, according to the St. George Fire Protection District. Completion date, possible tolls for new Miss. River Bridge discussed at Iberville Council meeting. Iberville Parish council members got details on the site selection and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
West Side Journal

Historic signing between Louisiana and Nova Scotia

Common ancestry and a desire to preserve and promote the French language and Acadian culture through collaborations, combined with an opportunity to promote economic growth and business development, brought Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser, the Council for the Development of French in Louisiana (CODOFIL), and delegates from the Province of Nova Scotia, Canada, together to sign a Memorandum of Understanding. The ceremonial signing took place at Capitol Park Museum in Baton Rouge. Lieutenant Governor Nungesser welcomed the Honorable Colton LeBlanc, Minister of Acadian Affairs and Francophonie for the Province of Nova Scotia, to Louisiana for this historic collaboration.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB.com

BREC hosts world's largest swim lesson day

Puppies took over the studio on Friday, June 24, and one of them could be yours. Summer of Hope continues with Heal the Block event. Members of the Baton Rouge Community Street Team discuss the Heal the Block event being held on Saturday, June 25. Meet Chef Celeste Gill.
BATON ROUGE, LA

