Jacques Doucet joins 9NTM to promote Red Rock & Blue

BATON ROUGE - Westbound traffic on the Mississippi River bridge came to a halt Thursday evening when a woman exited her vehicle and jumped over the railing. “I think she had went to go jump and she kind of second-guessed herself and went to go to grab the rail and then I think she just landed on a beam. Just wasn’t her time to go," said Austin Hebert, a firefighter with the Port Allen Fire Department.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 16 HOURS AGO