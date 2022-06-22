Authorities: NJ man used TikTok to contact young girls to solicit explicit photos

Authorities have announced the arrest of a New Jersey man on felony charges related to child pornography after they say he contacted two young sisters in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania to solicit explicit photos.

The investigation began when authorities were contacted by the father of the two girls, ages 11 and 12.

According to authorities, Ryan Corcoran, 26, of Andover, contacted both girls through TikTok's direct messaging back in April.

Authorities say the conversation then moved to texting. Both girls received naked photos and were asked to provide similar photos of themselves.

Corcoran was arrested on felony charges of child pornography, among other charges.

Corcoran posted bail and was released. A preliminary hearing is set for June 27.