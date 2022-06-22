ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Authorities: NJ man used TikTok to contact young girls to solicit explicit photos

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pu6kh_0gIO7kAv00

Authorities have announced the arrest of a New Jersey man on felony charges related to child pornography after they say he contacted two young sisters in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania to solicit explicit photos.

The investigation began when authorities were contacted by the father of the two girls, ages 11 and 12.

According to authorities, Ryan Corcoran, 26, of Andover, contacted both girls through TikTok's direct messaging back in April.

Authorities say the conversation then moved to texting. Both girls received naked photos and were asked to provide similar photos of themselves.

Corcoran was arrested on felony charges of child pornography, among other charges.

Corcoran posted bail and was released. A preliminary hearing is set for June 27.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, PA
Crime & Safety
State
New Jersey State
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Andover, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Andover, NJ
County
Montgomery County, PA
News 12

NYPD: Man arrested in robbery, New Jersey shooting of Bronx rapper Lil Tjay

A man is now in custody and charged in connection to shooting two men in New Jersey after an attempted robbery. One of those victims identified as Bronx native and rapper Lil Tjay. Authorities say Mohamed Konate now faces several charges, including attempted murder. According to police, the suspect approached...
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Nj
News 12

Police: Man smashes 18 cars with stolen vehicle in Brooklyn

Police made an arrest Thursday involving a man smashing 18 parked cars in Brooklyn. Authorities say the accident took place at 4:30 a.m. along 21st Avenue and 21st Drive. The suspect, identified as 39-year-old Mario Casanova, was using a 2016 Mac truck during the time of the incident. Casanova is...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

News 12

86K+
Followers
29K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy