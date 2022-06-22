ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

How long will this heat dome last?

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yZrgz_0gIO6wYc00

(NEXSTAR) – A heat dome parked over the country has sent temperatures skyrocketing from Minneapolis to New Orleans . When will we see relief from the oppressive heat?

How soon your summer gets back to normal depends on where you live, explained Brian Hurley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

“For the areas west of the Mississippi, and even the Plains at this point, the worst of it is behind them – at least for this round,” Hurley said. But not everyone is so lucky.

Massive heat dome to bring extra-hot weather to nearly every state

On Tuesday, the hottest weather was found in the Midwest and Great Lakes Region. But starting Wednesday, those scorching temperatures would start to move further south, Hurley said. He expected the core of the heat dome Wednesday to be over Iowa, the Tennessee Valley, the lower Mississippi Valley, and the Southeast.

“The areas we’re most concerned about the next couple days are further south, like Alabama, Georgia and the Tennessee Valley, where we could see triple digit readings and record breaking highs,” Hurley said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pz76l_0gIO6wYc00
A map shows the temperature forecast for June 25 through June 29, 2022. (Photo: National Weather Service)

The coastal I-95 belt along the East Coast, from Maine down to Florida, was expected to be pleasant Wednesday, Hurley said. “But you won’t have to go too far west before you start getting into the heat,” he added, saying Pittsburgh was set to be in the 90s, for example.

Things shift again late Thursday into Friday. The Gulf Coast will still be hot, plus the Plains states will start to see temperatures ramp back up again. A band of unseasonably hot weather is forecast from Texas up the Dakotas, and Plains residents shouldn’t be surprised to have a widespread Heat Advisory issued later this week.

What is a federal gas tax holiday?

“In the latter part of the weekend, the heat will really start to press south and southeastward,” Hurley said. “By the time we get to Monday, temperatures are going to be very near normal over the southern tier.”

Monday is when the band of high pressure, or heat dome, over the U.S. will have shrunken away, leaving most parts of the country with the kind of summer heat they’re used to, the meteorologist said.

“It will just leave the southern tier, from the southern Plains through the deep South and the Carolinas with a lot of 90s and a sprinkling of 100s – but that’s very normal for this time of year.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Tesla fire expands to 552 acres, caused by crash

(KRON) — Firefighters responded to a 300-acre fire in the vicinity of Tesla Road and Corral Hollow Road on Thursday afternoon, which is east of Livermore. As of 6:52 a.m. Friday, Cal Fire tweeted the fire had grown to 552 acres in size and is 50% contained. Cal Fire told KRON4 that the fire was […]
LIVERMORE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Iowa State
State
Maine State
State
Georgia State
City
Iowa, LA
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
City
New Orleans, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Heat#This Heat#Hot Weather
KRON4 News

Suspect arrested after 3-hour standoff with Gilroy police

(KRON) — A suspect accused of violating a temporary restraining order related to domestic violence was arrested after a three-hour standoff with Gilroy police officers on Tuesday. Officers responded at approximately 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday night to the 7700 block of Fennel Place and the suspect in violation was identified as Carlos Gallegos, 43. It […]
GILROY, CA
KRON4 News

Two women arrested on suspicion of armed robbery

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — Two women were arrested after an armed robbery in Alameda on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the Alameda Police Department Wednesday afternoon. KRON On is streaming news live now At approximately 5:25 p.m. on Tuesday a loss-prevention officer working at South Shore Center contacted Alameda Police Dispatchers about an […]
ALAMEDA, CA
KRON4 News

Evacuation warnings canceled in Vacaville brush fire, 110 acres burned

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — Evacuations were ordered for a brush fire that burned 110 acres in Vacaville on Wednesday afternoon. The evacuation orders were eventually downgraded to evacuation warnings and later canceled. The fire was first reported by Cal Fire at 3:33 p.m. in the 8600 block of Wintu Way. Evacuations warnings were issued for […]
VACAVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
KRON4 News

3 county beaches among most polluted in California

(BCN) — Erckenbrack Park, Marlin Park, and Lakeshore Park beaches in San Mateo County are on Heal the Bay’s 2021-2022 “Beach Bummer List” for being among the most polluted beaches in California. San Mateo County is home to more “Beach Bummers” than any other county in recent years, according to the report. Erckenbrack Park is […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Settlement cancels $6 billion in student loans

(KRON) – Student borrowers in the class action suit Sweet v. Cardona filed a motion late Wednesday to approve a settlement with the United States Department of Justice, which if approved would cancel about $6 billion in student debt from 200,000 people. There are seven named plaintiffs in the suit, which was first filed in […]
EDUCATION
KRON4 News

SFPD releases images of person of interest in Muni shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department released images of a person of interest in Wednesday’s Muni shooting. The shooter killed one person and injured another Wednesday morning before fleeing from the Castro Station. A 27-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, SFPD said. A 70-year-old man was taken to Zuckerberg San […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Steph Curry releases ‘night night’ t-shirts for sale

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — During the Golden State Warriors’ 2022 NBA championship run, Stephen Curry displayed his signature “night night” pose in every playoff series. In Monday’s victory parade, head coach Steve Kerr joined in on the fun by wearing a Curry Brand shirt that simply read “Night. Night.” Fans can now get their own […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Evacuation orders expanded for fire near Vacaville

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa said that evacuations are in progress as a result of a vegetation fire north of Vacaville Thursday, several miles south of where the Wintu Fire forced evacuations near Winters on Wednesday. As of 6 p.m., those evacuations have been downgraded to a warning. As of 7:45 p.m., CAL […]
VACAVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy