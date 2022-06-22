ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

How long will this heat dome last?

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O4C36_0gIO6Wnq00

(NEXSTAR) – A heat dome parked over the country has sent temperatures skyrocketing from Minneapolis to New Orleans . When will we see relief from the oppressive heat?

How soon your summer gets back to normal depends on where you live, explained Brian Hurley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

“For the areas west of the Mississippi, and even the Plains at this point, the worst of it is behind them – at least for this round,” Hurley said. But not everyone is so lucky.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here .

On Tuesday, the hottest weather was found in the Midwest and Great Lakes Region. But starting Wednesday, those scorching temperatures would start to move further south, Hurley said. He expected the core of the heat dome Wednesday to be over Iowa, the Tennessee Valley, the lower Mississippi Valley, and the Southeast.

“The areas we’re most concerned about the next couple days are further south, like Alabama, Georgia and the Tennessee Valley, where we could see triple digit readings and record breaking highs,” Hurley said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pz76l_0gIO6Wnq00
A map shows the temperature forecast for June 25 through June 29, 2022. (Photo: National Weather Service)

The coastal I-95 belt along the East Coast, from Maine down to Florida, was expected to be pleasant Wednesday, Hurley said. “But you won’t have to go too far west before you start getting into the heat,” he added, saying Pittsburgh was set to be in the 90s, for example.

Things shift again late Thursday into Friday. The Gulf Coast will still be hot, plus the Plains states will start to see temperatures ramp back up again. A band of unseasonably hot weather is forecast from Texas up the Dakotas, and Plains residents shouldn’t be surprised to have a widespread Heat Advisory issued later this week.

What is a federal gas tax holiday?

“In the latter part of the weekend, the heat will really start to press south and southeastward,” Hurley said. “By the time we get to Monday, temperatures are going to be very near normal over the southern tier.”

Monday is when the band of high pressure, or heat dome, over the U.S. will have shrunken away, leaving most parts of the country with the kind of summer heat they’re used to, the meteorologist said.

“It will just leave the southern tier, from the southern Plains through the deep South and the Carolinas with a lot of 90s and a sprinkling of 100s – but that’s very normal for this time of year.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

Former Baltimore Raven, TV broadcaster Tony Siragusa dies

(WHTM) – Former NFL defensive tackle and TV broadcaster Tony Siragusa has passed away at the age of 55. Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay confirmed Siragusa’s passing on Wednesday, saying in a tweet he was “heart broken as is all of Colts Nation” and that Siragusa “squeezed 200 fun loving years into 55.” The news […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Iowa State
State
Maine State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Heat#This Heat#Hot Weather
The Independent

California’s Furnace Creek expected to hit 47C as more than 60 million people under US heatwave

Calfornia’s Furnace Creek is set to hit record temperatures this year at 118F or 47C as large parts of southwestern America suffer through sweltering heat, affecting over 60 million people. Temperatures in several areas in Texas, California and Nevada, including Pheonix and Las Vegas, are touching triple digits on the Fahrenheit scale, according to warnings issued by the country’s weather department. Excessive heat warnings and advisories currently cover “an expansive area” of the US, and “critical fire weather conditions is expected across the southwest into the southern and central rockies and high plains”, the National Weather Service said. Dangerous...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AccuWeather

Heat dome to keep central US sweltering throughout the week

Forecasts indicate that dangerous and record-challenging heat is expected for the remainder of the week in the south-central United States, AccuWeather meteorologists say, while parts of the Midwest can expect temperatures to ease slightly from triple-digit highs at times. A tremendous dome of heat will continue to spin over the...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
AFP

No relief as heat wave in US moves east

A heat wave that baked much of the central United States last week will start to move eastward with dangerously high temperatures, forecasters said Monday. Around 120 million people were under some sort of advisory last week as a heat wave burned the Upper Midwest and the Southeast. 
MONTANA STATE
Fox News

Americans threatened by extreme heat, record temperatures

As dangerous heat continues to threaten residents of major U.S. cities, some are more vulnerable to the persisting conditions than others. While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 600 people are killed by extreme heat in the U.S. every year, The Associated Press says heat contributes to some 1,500 deaths each year, with advocates estimating that about half of those killed are homeless.
MICHIGAN STATE
AccuWeather

Major cooldown to replace intense heat across Southwest

Temperatures could drop by as much as 40 F across the southwestern U.S. early this week as a new weather pattern ousts the intense, record-setting heat over the region. After record-breaking heat across much of the Southwest last week and over the weekend, those awaiting relief from the hot weather will be in luck to start this week. Some locations had a temperature drop of over 30 degrees Fahrenheit on Monday compared to high temperatures over the weekend.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
AccuWeather

Heat wave to send AccuWeather RealFeel Temps to 115 F

An intense heat dome will remain parked over the southern U.S. into the weekend, increasing energy demands and, with the humidity, posing a significant risk of heat-related illness. Scorching heat that has resulted in triple-digit temperatures over much of the central United States so far this month will concentrate on...
ENVIRONMENT
abc27 News

abc27 News

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy