Slippery Rock, PA

Slippery Rock Pro McClellan leads West Penn Open

By Bob Cupp
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSlippery Rock Golf Pro Rob McClellan is the leader heading into the final round of the 119th West Penn...

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Ohio wins Penn-Ohio Stateline Classic on TD in final minute

Youngstown State recruit Beau Brungard of Springfield threw his fourth touchdown pass of the game with 22 seconds left to lead Ohio to a 35-28 victory over Pennsylvania in the 43rd annual Penn-Ohio Stateline Classic high school football all-star game at Geneva College on Thursday night. Brungard was 17 for...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pair of eagles helps Neal Shipley win 119th West Penn Open

Neal Shipley didn’t allow a slow start derail his game Wednesday during the final round of the 119th annual West Penn Open. The future Ohio State Buckeye used two eagles and some clutch putts down the stretch to capture the tournament at The Club of Nevillewood. Shipley, a Central...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
First time in five years The Rock not ranked preseason

After being a yearly staple in the top-20 or better of preseason national rankings – the initial Lindy’s Sports Division II preseason top-25 does not include the Slippery Rock University football team this year. The Rock graduated 17 players last season, which saw them return to the state championship game and NCAA playoffs. They finished the season at #20 in the national rankings after a 9-3 season. It is the first time in five years The Rock is not among the nation’s top-25. California is ranked #17 in the preseason poll. IUP is 21st. Shepherd is ranked sixth. Notre Dame, Ohio is ninth.
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
Amateur Radio Field Day This Saturday

A local group is holding an event this weekend to showcase the skills, science, and technologies that make radio communication a fun hobby and a valuable public service. The Butler County Amateur Radio Public Service Group is holding a Field Day Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. at the Winfield Township Municipal Building in Cabot.
CABOT, PA
Charges pending after hockey player punches referee

CANONSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh-area hockey player was caught on video punching a referee. During an adult league game on Wednesday night, two players from opposing teams got into a fight. The referee tried to break it up and one of those players punched the referee, knocking him to the ground.The fight broke out around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday during a game at Printscape Arena at Southpointe. The fight, captured on LiveBarn, shows Jaris Harbieh and another player having words. A referee skates over and tries to separate the two when Harbieh punches him in the face. The referee was knocked to the ground and a brawl broke out between the teams. When the dust settled, the referee did not seek medical attention. Cecil Township police said the game was stopped and the 23-year-old Harbieh was taken out of the arena in handcuffs. Harbieh has also been suspended from play.The arena's manager said it is also conducting its own investigation. Charges are pending against Harbieh. They include simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment.
CANONSBURG, PA
Locked On Pitt: Pitt Lands 5 Recruits Over the Weekend, but Are There Reasons to Worry?

Pittsburgh Sports Now reporter Nick Farabaugh dives into Pitt Football, Basketball, and more daily on the Locked On Pitt Podcast. Pitt Football had a big-time recruiting weekend by landing Montravius Lloyd, Rasheem Biles, Braylan Lovelace, and two others bringing their June commitment total to 11. However, is there a reason to be worried about the recruiting of Pat Narduzzi and his staff? Where is the ACC level bump?
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bryan D. Griest

Bryan D. Griest, 52, of Butler passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. He was born in Pittsburgh on November 19, 1969 to the late Gary and Marilou (Hannan) Griest. Bryan was self-employed as the owner/operator of “Safe House” inspections. He loved his kids, being a father, and video games. He was loved and will be forever missed. Bryan was the father of Paige and Griffin. He is also survived by his beloved best friend Todd (Lea Ann) Donnel. Family and friends received on Friday, June 24, 2022 from 12-1 PM at the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. A prayer service will immediately follow in the funeral home.
BUTLER, PA
Full Southern Beltway opens Friday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Southern Beltway fully opens Friday.About eight months after drivers first started using the Southern Beltway, they will now be able to connect to it from Interstate 79.Drivers can also now exit the 13-mile toll road onto Morganza Road near the Allegheny-Washington County line. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission said it will all be open by 6 p.m. Friday. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
Betty (Kidd) Mager

Betty (Kidd) Mager, 87, of Connoquenessing, PA, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022, at her residence. She was born January 21, 1935, in Butler, PA to the late Goerge and Flora (Anthony) Kidd. Mrs. Mager was a graduate of Connoquenessing High School. She was owner of Conno-Q Dog Grooming for...
CONNOQUENESSING, PA
Oakmont kicks off night markets

Oakmont kicked off the summer season with the first three special night markets to run on upper Allegheny River Boulevard between Maryland and Pennsylvania avenues. The opening event was June 17, and further markets are scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m. July 15 and Aug. 19. Oakmont Chamber of Commerce...
OAKMONT, PA
So Where is the Center Twp., Potter Twp. Line? Center Twp. Engineer Clarifies

(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Center Township Engineer Ned Mitrovich reported on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, that a dispute for several years over the boundary line between Center and Potter Townships in the area of Target and Kohl’s was settled last August . The engineer said that the PA Boundary Commission attorney was Neva Stotler and the boundary line stays where it is. Signs will be posted designating the area as Center Township.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
Thomas R. Brown

Thomas R. Brown, 79, of Chicora, PA. passed away unexpectedly of natural causes, Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at his daughters home. He was born February 19, 1943 in Chicora, PA. to the late Richard Brown and the late Agnes G. MacKrell Brown. He had worked at Pullman Standard from 1965...
CHICORA, PA
Norwin area: Seniors plan trip, class reunion set, more

North Huntingdon Seniors is offering a one day trip to the Amish area of Sugarcreek, Ohio, on July 14. The event will feature the opportunity for shopping at Shrock’s Heritage Village, along with the show “Josiah for President” at Star Theater, with dinner to follow. Bus departs...
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA

