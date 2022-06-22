ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ILLINOIS STATE POLICE MAKES ARREST FOR RECKLESS DRIVING

By WHPO
whporadio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Illinois State Police (ISP) is warning of a growing trend involving large groups of motorist, which has become a problem in Kankakee and Iroquois county. Participants of these groups are damaging roadways, driving recklessly and intimidating the public. Law enforcement has received numerous complaints about these large groups loitering...

whporadio.com

Comments / 1

Related
KFVS12

Ill. State Police arrest couple after investigating death of 3-year-old

DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police (ISP) arrested a couple following an investigation by the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 7 agents into the death of a 3-year-old girl. According to ISP, 45-year-old Isaac Hill and 41-year-old Katrina Simelton, both from Carbondale, were arrested and charged with...
CARBONDALE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

State Police release details on fatal crash on Route 37 south of Salem

Illinois State Police have released details on the fatal crash on Route 37 at the Sassafras Road intersection south of Salem. The victim is identified as 43-year-old Jessie Scott of Valier. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the other vehicle that received life-threatening injuries and was air-lifted from the scene to a regional hospital is identified as 32-year-old Ryne Smith of Centralia.
SALEM, IL
1520 The Ticket

Illinois State Police Warn of Increasing Road Rage Reports

Illinois tops the list for the state with the biggest distracted driving accidents, but now there is a new warning out for Illinois drivers. The Illinois State Police put out a warning on their Facebook page about increasing reports of road rage that they are seeing on Illinois expressways. The number of road rage reports resulting in expressway shootings is increasing, according to the Facebook post.
ILLINOIS STATE
whporadio.com

ILLINOIS STATE POLICE ISSUING FIREARM ENFORCEMENT GRANTS

The Illinois State Police (ISP) is issuing $2 million in grants to local law enforcement agencies interested in a collaborative effort to reduce and prevent illegal possession and use of firearms, firearm related homicides, and other violent crimes. Funding for these grants is possible through legislation Governor JB Pritzker signed...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Illinois State Police#Isp#Tyler Lynch Of#Monee Il
whporadio.com

Hoopeston Police Report 6/24/22

Unit 1: 2022 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Alicia M Irwin(44)(F)of Hoopeston. Details: Driver of Unit 1 stated that she was Northbound on S Dixie Hwy when she came to. the intersection of W Main St. an Unknown vehicle pulled off of W Main St heading. South on N Dixie Hwy....
HOOPESTON, IL
wjol.com

ILLINOIS STATE POLICE WARNING MOTORISTS NOT TO ENGAGE IN AGGRESSIVE DRIVING BEHAVIORS

Increased road rage incidents leading to violence on Chicagoland Expressways. The Illinois State Police is warning the public not to engage in aggressive driving behaviors as the number of reported road rage incidents resulting in expressway shootings is increasing. Motorists are not only at risk of being involved in a traffic crash due to road rage, but there is now the danger of being involved in an expressway shooting.
Q985

Illinois Woman Terrified After DoorDash Driver Threatens Her Family

DoorDash is a common service in Illinois and has been since for a few years. It's safe to say the coronavirus pandemic helped make the delivery service even more relevant. I was a "DoorDasher" for a day and quickly learned it was not for me. Uber and Lyft were more enjoyable for me. Both services take steps to ensure driver safety but what about the safety of the customer?
BELVIDERE, IL
newschannel20.com

AZ-T-CA Mexican Grill owners accused of fraud

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The operators of a Springfield restaurant are being accused of fraud. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced on Thursday that the operators were arraigned on charges they defrauded the state out of more than $100,000 in sales tax revenue. Amanda Paz, 42, and Nicolas Paz,...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WSPY NEWS

Plano man arrested in gas station robbery

A Plano man was arrested late Thursday night in a gas station robbery. 62-year-old Wayne Carlson, of Plano, is charged with aggravated armed robbery. Police were called at around 9:30 to the Circle K Gas Station in the 1000 block of Route 34 for a report of an armed robbery in progress. Police were given a description of the suspect, who was located a short distance away in the 800 block of Route 34.
PLANO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Driver charged with striking police officer directing traffic in Jackson Park

CHICAGO - A man was charged driving a stolen car into a Chicago police officer who was directing traffic last year in Jackson Park on the South Side. A Chicago police sergeant was directing traffic when 21-year-old Joshua Hudson struck him with a stolen vehicle and dragged him on June 11, 2021 in the 1700 block of East Hayes Drive, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

Two stabbed in Iroquois County

BEAVERVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people are recovering after they were stabbed Tuesday afternoon in the rural Iroquois County town of Beaverville. Deputies from the Kankakee and Iroquois County Sheriff’s Offices found the victims on South Bower Road and learned they had been stabbed in a domestic-related incident. Whoever stabbed them had left the scene […]
IROQUOIS COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Police: Man wanted for armed robbery at Mount Pulaski gas station

MOUNT PULASKI, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for a man they said robbed a Mount Pulaski gas station at gunpoint. It happened Saturday, June 18 around 10 p.m. at the BP gas station. The suspect was wearing:. •White Tennis Shoes. •Black Jogging Pants. •Long Sleeve White T-Shirt. •Camo Scarf.
MOUNT PULASKI, IL
starvedrock.media

Indictment Handed Down In Large La Salle County Drug Bust

A case involving a hefty amount of deadly drugs is moving forward in Ottawa. A La Salle County Grand Jury on Tuesday indicted 41-year-old Donisha Crawford of Rock Island on a Class X felony of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. She was pulled over on Interstate 80 earlier this month near La Salle and found to allegedly have a large amount of heroin and fentanyl.
OTTAWA, IL
CBS Chicago

Small plane crashes in rural Will County

PEOTONE, Ill. (CBS) -- A small plane went down Friday afternoon in rural Will County.The Peotone Fire Department was on the scene for the small plane crash south of Monee and northeast of Peotone. The closest intersection is Will Center and Eagle Lake roads, but the crash scene is next to Rock Creek and far from any road. The fire departments from the Will County communities of Manhattan and Monee also responded.A heavy tow truck was also on the scene to try to stabilize the back end of the plane's fuselage.CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported the plane appears to have gone down at a steep angle in a wooded area next to the creek. The engine had come loose from the firewall, and it appeared that the plane stalled out and came down at a nose-down, vertical attitude, Habermehl reported.A person was rescued after being trapped inside the wreckage, and was loaded into a University of Chicago Medicine Aeromedical Network helicopter to be taken to the U of C Medical Center.The person's condition was not immediately available.
WILL COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Driver killed in rollover crash on Stevenson Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is killed in a rollover crash on the Stevenson Expressway early Wednesday morning. Illinois State Police said around 2:30 a.m., the driver of a blue Chrysler 300c was driving southbound on I-55 when it struck the rear of a white Volvo truck tractor. Initial reports say the Chrysler went off the roadway to the left and overturned. The driver of the Chrysler, a 48-year-old man of Joliet, was transported to an area hospital and pronounced dead. The driver of the Volvo, a 48-year-old man of Lemont, was not injured.No further information was immediately available. 
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy