House Of CB Has Wedding Season On Lock With Their 2022 Bridal Collection

If you’re a fan of the popular fashion brand, then you already know they are all about sultry. Their clothing designs scream sexy as they perfectly accent the feminine silhouette. Whether you’re reciting your nuptials in a historic church or opting for a courtyard wedding, House of CB’s latest Bridal Collection has you covered. The ’22 Bridal Collection stays true to its designer’s aesthetic with strapless, figure-hugging gowns and dreamy tulle frocks adorned with high splits. Each gown speaks volumes in a simplistic way.

House of CB has been in the fashion business since 2010. Celebrities likeand Jennifer Lopez have donned their looks, causing their brand to become even more popular among non-celebrities. They offer luxury styles for prices that don’t break the bank, and their Bridal collection provides the same.

While most luxury bridal gowns are on the expensive side, costing thousands of dollars, House of CB’s ’22 Bridal Collection gowns range between $524-$1,049. This collection also offers eye-catching bridesmaids’ gowns that costs between $299-$375. Sizes for the bridal and bridesmaids’ gowns range between XS-XL.

If you’re in the market for a wedding gown, and you want the bang without spending too many bucks – House of CB’s ’22 Bridal Collection is just for you.

Click here to view the entire collection.

