Erie, PA

Mighty Fine Donuts Officially Reopens

By Megan Solensky
erienewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA big day for donut lovers as one of the area's most popular...

www.erienewsnow.com

eriereader.com

Downtown Erie Food Tour

Learn the history and culture of Erie's beautiful downtown area while enjoying delicious food from locally owned restaurants, bakeries, and specialty shops. We'll stroll through the heart of Erie's business district, pass by legendary entertainment venues, and visit the establishments that have made a lasting imprint on our city. Whether you're an Erie native or you're just visiting our city by the bay, this is the perfect lunchtime activity for anyone who enjoys eating good food and learning a little bit along the way. (Pre-purchased tickets required – visit www.eriefoodtours.com for more information).
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

The Big Cheese food truck prepares for the Erie Food Truck Festival

The Big Cheese Food Truck showed us their unique flair for the classic sandwich. You can check them out this weekend at the fifth annual Erie food truck festival in Lawrence Park. Expect a packed lineup of local food trucks and local bands. The food truck festival kicks off this...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie residents mighty happy to have Mighty Fine Donuts back

An Erie favorite is now back in business after being closed for a period of time. Might Fine Donuts has finally reopened their doors after being closed for over two months. We spoke with some eager customers who got their donuts this morning. The sweet sound and smells of Mighty Fine Donuts has returned to […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Five-year-old holds garage sale to help Erie Zoo

A young boy from Waterford is going the extra mile to help the animals at the Erie Zoo. Five-year-old Jace is holding a garage sale to help feed the animals. He loves going to the zoo to see all the animals, plus his father works there. Jace has been doing a lot of work to […]
ERIE, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Erie, PA
Restaurants
Erie, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
Erie, PA
Food & Drinks
City
Erie, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
YourErie

How to get a dog license in the City of Erie

If you’re a dog owner, make sure to have your furry friend licensed for their safety. Dog licenses can be purchased City Hall, the Erie Humane Society, the ANNA Shelter, or you can register online. Doing so will help keep your pet safe like you would want for any other family member. Having your pet […]
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Fourth of July Festivities Week Offers Mix of Old and New

FRANKLIN, Pa. – Franklin’s annual Fourth of July Festivities Week returns with the traditional parade and fireworks but also lots of music and children’s activities. “We are excited to be back to offering a full week of fun for all ages and celebrate the love for our community and country,” said Ronnie Beith, Franklin Events Coordinator.
FRANKLIN, PA
erienewsnow.com

Cherry Festival Fundraising Drive Underway as Festival Returns

After two years as a drive-thru-only event, the Fireman's Cherry Festival returns to North East in two weeks, and Rescue Chief Jack Diorazio is counting down the days. "I can't wait to see the people," said the Crescent Hose Fireman. "Can't wait to have the rides back, can't wait to have all the fun and the games and the food. I can't wait."
NORTH EAST, PA
erienewsnow.com

Community Gem Segment Goes to the Movies

The big screen is alive and well in Waterford. Dennis Koper and his wife Margaret have operated the Sunset Drive-In for 36 years. The Sunset Drive-In offers two shows each night on the weekends. Admission is $9 for anyone 12 and up\ and it's $4 for children age 7-11. For...
WATERFORD, PA
erienewsnow.com

Summer Concert Series Returns To Dunkirk

DUNKIRK – A summertime musical tradition has returned to northern Chautauqua County. The City of Dunkirk’s Summer Concert Series made a comeback this month after two years of limited activities. While the event is usually held on the pier, Thursday’s performance was moved to Memorial Park on Lake...
DUNKIRK, NY
WFMJ.com

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: Stoneboro Celebration Days

Stoneboro Celebration Days kicks off Friday, June 24 at 6:00 p.m. and will run throughout the weekend. The event will have activities for both kids and adults to enjoy. The following is a complete schedule for all three days of the event:. FRIDAY:. - 6:00 p.m. through 10:00 p.m.: Food...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Black Bear Caught On Camera Near Falconer

FALCONER – A black bear was spotted near the Village of Falconer on Friday afternoon. WNY News Now viewer Kelly Perry shared video of the bear in the area of Gerry Levant Road and Route 394 around 1:30 p.m. The bear, Perry says, was spotted running through residential back...
FALCONER, NY
YourErie

Travel agency and flight school look to help during pilot shortage

American Airlines has suspended operations in four cities due to a pilot shortage. Measures are being taken in Erie if the airlines decides to add Erie to their list. Here is more on what a local flight school is doing to help and how travel agencies are responding. North Coast Flight School is looking to […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

International Recycling Group Secures Funding for New Plant in Erie

The company planning to build a $100 million recycling plant in Erie is receiving more financial support. International Recycling Group announced Wednesday it has been awarded a loan for more than $300,000 from the Erie County Redevelopment Authority. The money will go towards the group's purchase of 25 acres of...
ERIE, PA
wordpress.com

Caldwell One Room Schoolhouse, Beringer-Caldwell One-Room School Museum, Fredonia, PA

The Caldwell One Room Schoolhouse is located on Route 58 between Mercer and Greenville north of Mercer and 3.2 miles northwest of Fredonia, PA. Built in 1880 this historic one room schoolhouse in scenic Mercer County, is charming remnant of a simpler time. Visitors will be transported to the past when they visit this unique landmark. The simple one-room, red brick, gable-roofed schoolhouse has a “hanging” chimney that pierces the ridgepole and is suspended near the ceiling of the room below. Bricks were made on the Ball farm nearby. The building has stone corner quoins and retains its original desks. There were 225 one-room schools in Mercer County between 1800 and 1900. The building was donated to the Mercer County Historical Society in 1962, and operates as a school museum during clement weather, with the preserved one-room school building, a teachers memorial garden, and various other attractions on the grounds.
FREDONIA, PA
yourerie

New Healthy Homes Program

Erie students to embark on Walking Black History …. Jo’s Brooklyn Bagel Too joins Flagship City Food …. Parents react to COVID vaccines for kids under five. Pa. Governor race: Future of abortion laws in Pennsylvania …
ERIE, PA
WFMJ.com

License plate replacement event being held in Jamestown in July

People living in Lawrence and Mercer counties could get a free license plate replacement if theirs is worn or hard-to-read. Representative Parke Wentling announced the program through a partnership with the Jamestown Borough Police Department. The free damaged license plate replacement event will be held Monday, July 18 from 10...
JAMESTOWN, OH
erienewsnow.com

Trio to Swim Across Lake Erie in July

Three people will attempt to swim across Lake Erie in July, according to an announcement from the Lake Erie Open Water Swimming Association on Thursday. Abby Fairman, an ultra-marathon swimmer from Northumberland County, Pa., will be the first. Her window is July 3-10. Kerry Hills, a newcomer to open water...
SWIMMING & SURFING
chautauquatoday.com

Suhr's hometown reacts to retirement decision

The village of Fredonia and Chautauqua County have been a source of support over the years for two-time Olympic medalist Jenn Suhr. WDOE News reached out to the mayor of Suhr's hometown to get his reaction to her decision to retire. Mayor Doug Essek says he and his wife Julie have known Suhr since she was a little girl. Essek was surprised by Thursday's announcement and had thought she would make a comeback...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Erie, Pennsylvania

Erie is a big town in Pennsylvania, just 130 miles North of downtown Pittsburgh. The city is home to more than 97,000 people, none wealthier than Thomas Bailey Hagen. Yet, the city's median household income exceeds $37,894, and the median property value is about $89,100.
ERIE, PA

