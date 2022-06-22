ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorchester County, SC

Dorchester County voters could see penny tax on ballot this fall

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County residents are likely to decide in November whether to vote for a penny tax, but a yes vote will not mean they will pay any extra money in taxes. Dorchester County residents have paid a one-cent sales tax since 2005. That extra...

The Post and Courier

Meeting Notices - public hearing - 7-11

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING DORCHESTER COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will be held by the County Council of Dorchester County, South Carolina (the "County"), on Monday, July 11 2022, at 6:00 p.m. in the Dorchester County Council Chambers, 500 North Main Street, Summerville, SC 29483 (Use Cedar Street Entrance). The purpose of such public hearing is to receive comments regarding an ordinance authorizing (1) the execution and delivery of an Amended and Restated Fee in Lieu of Tax and Incentive Agreement by and between Dorchester County, South Carolina (the "County") and James Hardie Building Products, Inc., acting for itself, one or more affiliates or other project sponsors (collectively, the "Company"), pursuant to which the County shall covenant to accept certain negotiated fees in lieu of ad valorem taxes with respect to the establishment and/or expansion of certain facilities in the County (the "Project"); (2) the benefits of a multi-county industrial or business park to be made available to the Company and the Project; (3) certain special source revenue credits in connection with the Project; and (4) other matters relating thereto. At the public hearing all taxpayers and residents of the County and other interested persons who appear will be given an opportunity to express their views for or against the ordinance. DORCHESTER COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA AD # 2009072.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Filing Notices - Nigel's Good Food Bowen, LLC

Notice of Application Notice is hereby given that Nigel's Good Food Bowen, LLC intends to apply to the South Carolina Department of Revenue for a license and/or permit that will allow the sale and On premises consumption of Beer, Wine, and Liquor at 7000 Bowen Pier Dr., Hanahan, SC 29410 To object to the issuance of this license and/or permit, you must submit Form ABL-20, postmarked no later than July 11, 2022. Mail protests to: SCDOR, ABL Section, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0907 or email to ABL@dor.sc.gov. AD# 2009125.
counton2.com

Charleston County nonprofit assistance applications reopen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Nonprofit organizations are eligible to apply for one-time pandemic relief funding through July 29, 2022. Eligible organizations could receive up to $50,000 in reimbursement for funds spent on pandemic relief. Nonprofits must “provide documentation that they have helped the public since March 15, 2020, more...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston reveals plans to improve Charleston Nine Memorial Park

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) Fifteen years ago, nine Charleston firefighters lost their lives in a sofa superstore fire. It was announced Thursday the memorial made in honor of those nine firefighters will be receiving several new upgrades. Charleston Nine Memorial Park is receiving improvements to honor the heroes who gave their lives in 2007. “One of […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Demonstrations held in Charleston after overturning of Roe v. Wade

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hundreds of anti-abortion and abortion-rights activists gathered in Downtown Charleston reacting to the landmark decision by the United States Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Both sides spoke about what impacts they believe will come after the Constitutional right to an abortion was revoked. “I don’t want to say shock because […]
CHARLESTON, SC
walterborolive.com

Colleton County’s first Juneteenth celebration leaves its mark

People gathered on the grounds of Colleton High School on Saturday, June 19, to participate in Colleton County’s first Juneteenth celebration. The festival featured a variety of vendors: participants could choose from clothes, arts and crafts, and even cold treats to cool off. The air was filled with music from the local radio station and laughter.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Goose Creek ready for annual 4th of July celebration

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Goose Creek’s annual Independence Day celebration and fireworks show, Fabulous Fourth in the Creek, is set for Monday, July 4th. The event, which takes place at the Goose Creek Municipal Park, will include live music, food and alcohol vendors, and free activities for children.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
counton2.com

Road work to impact portion of Dorchester Road Sunday

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Construction will impact a portion of Dorchester Road on Sunday, June 26. Due to construction at the Cedar Grove Shopping Center, a portion of Dorchester Road will be closed for several hours Sunday evening. There will be a lane closure with flagging operations on Dorchester...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WLTX.com

Regional Medical Center opens primary care healthplex in Calhoun County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Regional Medical Center opened a new primary care healthplex in St. Matthews on Wednesday. “I don’t know that there’s a challenge more pressing than rural healthcare that we find across this state and access to good, affordable health care. And so what happens? A lot of people go without," said state representative Russell Ott.
CALHOUN COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Community rallies in support of Burke High School

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Leaders from around the Lowcountry gathered at Burke High School Thursday to clear the school’s name after they said it was unfairly cast in a negative light thanks to the actions of an alumni. After former Burke athlete Deljavon Simmons (31) was arrested for...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

DHEC: Rabid cat, bat exposure confirmed in Charleston Co.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says two people, one pet and a feral cat colony were exposed to rabies in Charleston County. A gray feral cat, who is part of a larger feral cat colony, found near Apple Street and Hickman Street...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Environmental nonprofit removes two boats from Charleston harbor

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The nonprofit Wounded Nature Working Veterans and a leadership Charleston group raised roughly $15,000 to lift what they call The Rusty. The boat has been causing harm to the surrounding marine life and was a hazard to boaters in the area. With extra money raised, they...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

High bacteria levels found in 4 local waterways

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The hot temperatures are here to stay and many Lowcountry residents may be hoping to cool off with a quick swim. In the latest water quality report from Charleston Waterkeeper, a few Lowcountry waterways recorded high levels of bacteria deeming them an unsafe option for swimming. Out of 16 tested sites, Charleston […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Hastie files $1.5M lawsuit against family over Magnolia Plantation funds

John Drayton Hastie Jr., patriarch of Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, has brought a lawsuit against his family for $1,587,514.67 plus punitive damages over funds he claims he is owed from the Magnolia Plantation Corporation. The Drayton family has lived on the plantation on the west bank of the Ashley River...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Most affordable neighborhoods for Charleston renters

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- As the nation grapples with record-high inflation, the cost of just about everything is going up, including rent. But, even with efforts to hamper inflation’s hold on consumer prices, nationwide rent prices have continued their steep increase since the pandemic began. According to a recent report by rent.com, 95 percent of units […]

