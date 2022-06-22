Dorothy I. Lipp

HARTINGTON — A group of teens is learning about entrepreneurship, one babysitting job at a time. Meet Hartington’s very own Baby-sitters Club: President Vayda Lippert; Vice-president, Katelyn Uldrich; Secretary, Allison Huesers; Treasurer Kloe Fischer; and Alternate Officers, Ella Eickhoff and Hadley Grutsch. The girls based their club, or...
YANKTON, S.D. — Seth Wiebelhaus, a Cedar Catholic graduate of 2018, has become immortalized in Mount Marty athletics. Wiebelhaus was named the Yankton, S.D., university’s Male Athlete of the Year for 2021-22 for his exploits in cross country and track and field, while also being named the same by the Great Plains Athletic Conference.
