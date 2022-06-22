Dorothy I. Lipp

YANKTON, S.D. — Seth Wiebelhaus, a Cedar Catholic graduate of 2018, has become immortalized in Mount Marty athletics. Wiebelhaus was named the Yankton, S.D., university’s Male Athlete of the Year for 2021-22 for his exploits in cross country and track and field, while also being named the same by the Great Plains Athletic Conference.

YANKTON, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO