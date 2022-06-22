ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles, MO

Unstoppable Pride St. Charles

By Photos by Taylor McIntosh
St. Louis American
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Charles Pride Festival was not deterred as...

www.stlamerican.com

KMOV

Thrillville Fair coming to The Family Arena in St. Charles

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The nationally traveling Thrillville Fair is coming to The Family Arena in St. Charles, Mo. The fair will run from July 7 to July 17 starting at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday through Sunday. It will feature world-class entertainment including the Sea Lion Splash, Dominguez Circus, Paul Bunyan Lumber Jack, and an Exotic Petting Zoo. The fair will also include over 28 amusement rides, fair food, games, and more.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
KICK AM 1530

See Inside a Trippy 1967 Camper Next to Missouri’s 12 Mile Creek

Were you around in 1967? I found a camper that was. It's an Airstream that sits next to Missouri's 12 Mile Creek near Fredericktown and you really can stay in it. This groovy, trippy (feel free to insert your favorite 1967 word here) camper is one of the most unique Airbnb's you'll find in Missouri. It's a true throwback hosted by Misty. Here are some pics of what luxury camping was (kinda) like 55 years ago.
MISSOURI STATE
Saint Charles, MO
Missouri Society
Saint Charles, MO
Missouri State
KMOV

New food truck garden to open in St. Charles County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new food truck garden will officially open in Cottleville. Frankie Martin’s Garden will offer 10 food trucks as an expansion of the nine-mile garden concept in South County. There will be sand volleyball, pickleball, and a whiskey tasting room. Cottleville’s mayor wants to...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

Calls for reparations renewal at Juneteenth

The United States celebrated its first federal Juneteenth holiday earlier this week, following President Joe Biden’s June 2021 proclamation declaring the day as a holiday. Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865 - more than two years and a half after the Emancipation Proclamation - that enslaved persons in Galveston, Texas, were informed that they were freed and the Civil War had ended. More than 150 years later, Juneteenth was finally recognized by the federal government, although only 17 individual states formally recognize the day as a paid holiday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Illinois man disappears on 1968 flight over Missouri

PONTIAC, Ill. – On June 28, 1968, Pontiac City Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Jerrold Potter and his wife, Carrie, boarded a chartered flight from Kankakee, Illinois, to Dallas for a national Lions Club conference. He disappeared mid-flight in the skies over central Missouri. The Potters joined 21 other...
PONTIAC, IL
KOLR10 News

Thousands in southwest Missouri without power following storms

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Thousands are reporting outages in Southwest Missouri following storms that passed through the area early Sunday. According to the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives, Laclede Electric Cooperative and Southwest Electric Cooperative members are experiencing the most outages right now. As of 8:40 a.m., in Hickory County at least 1,011 customers are reporting outages, […]
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

New Troopers Assigned to Troop H

Trooper Saxton Pliley (l) and Trooper Jackson Schmedding (r). Photo by Missouri State Highway Patrol. Two recent graduates of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Academy have been assigned to Troop H, headquartered in St. Joseph. Trooper Saxton Pliley of Jamesport has been assigned to Zone 10, serving Daviess and DeKalb...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kjluradio.com

UPDATED/CORRECTION: Head of Missouri National Guard seriously injured in motorcycle crash south of Jefferson City

UPDATE/CORRECTION: The Missouri National Guard released a statement Friday morning stating the accident happened around 6 p.m. The Guard says Cumpton was wearing full visibility reflective vest and personal protective equipment, including a helmet, gloves, and boots. The Guard also reports Cumpton suffered minor injuries with no broken bones. They report Cumpton is in good spirits.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

