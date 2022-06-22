ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stock Market Today - 6/22: Stocks End Lower, Inflation Woes Mount: Powell Faces Grilling On Capitol Hill

By Martin Baccardax
 3 days ago
U.S. stocks ended lower Wednesday as investor focus returned to the impact of speeding inflation on global economic growth, pulling Treasury bond yields and the dollar firmly lower.

Fresh inflation readings from South Africa to Great Britain and Canada indicated that central bank action, at least to date, has had little impact on consumer price pressures, while digging into the readings showed a broadening of their effects, particularly in the United Kingdom, where CPI hit a four-decade high of 9.1%.

The prospect of slower growth for the world's major economies was also linked to a weaker session for Asia stocks, which fell sharply amid concern over a new round of Covid restrictions. That sent the U.S. dollar firmly higher in overnight trading and established the 'risk-off' narrative that pulled futures lower.

As the dollar turned lower, however, and Treasury yields fell, the U.S. recession debate intensified, following data from the Atlanta Fed showing essentially no growth in the domestic economy this quarter, following a 1.5% contraction over the first three months of the year, alongside a slow by steady increase in weekly jobless claims, stalled consumer spending and a weakening housing market.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell began two days of testimony on Capitol Hill Wednesday.

Powell faced members of the Senate Banking Committee today, with a follow-on sitting before the House Financial Services Committee Thursday, amid the fastest pace of domestic inflation in more than four decades - and just four months ahead of key mid-term election that could see Republicans regain control of both Houses of Congress.

"It is essential that we bring inflation down if we are to have a sustained period of strong labor market conditions that benefit all," Powell said in his prepared remarks. "Inflation has obviously surprised to the upside over the past year, and further surprises could be in store."

Against that backdrop, Europe's region-wide Stoxx 600 closed 0.69% lower in Frankfurt, following on from a 2.3% slide for Asia's MSCI ex-Japan benchmark.

In the U.S., benchmark 10-year Treasury bond yields fell to 3.15% in New York trading, against a 3.071% peg for 2-year notes, while the dollar index rose 0.35% against a basket of six global currencies to 104.066 in early European trading.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended off 47 points. The S&P 500, which is down 21% for the year, slid 0.13%. The tech-focused Nasdaq finished off 0.15%.

Oil prices fell were also firmly in the red. President Joe Biden asked Congress to suspend the federal gas tax for at least three months, while asking states for similar relief, in order to ease a key component of domestic inflation in the world's biggest economy.

The widely expected move -- alongside the impact of new Covid infections in China and the prospect of further business and factory restrictions -- took $4 from WTI crude futures for August delivery, which ended just over $105 per barrel.

Data from the AAA motor club, meanwhile, indicated that U.S. gas prices eased from last week's all-time high to a national average of around $4.955 per gallon last night, a move that still leaves pump prices some 61.8% higher than this time last year.

In terms of individual stocks, Boeing (BA) - Get The Boeing Company Report shares ended slightly higher after the planemaker cautioned that supply chain disruptions will likely continue until at least the end of next year.

Speaking at Bloomberg's Qatar Economic Forum in Doha, CEO Dave Calhoun said aircraft demand is surging, thanks in part to firm rebound in post-pandemic travel, but labor and part shortages will make it difficult for suppliers to meet customer needs.

U.S. online trading firms specializing in crypto, such as Coinbase Global (COIN) - Get Coinbase Global Inc Report and Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Robinhood Markets Inc. Report were hit hard after BinanceUS, an arm of the word's biggest digital currency exchange, eliminated its bitcoin spot trading fees.

BinanceUS will now allow its users to trade bitcoin, the biggest cryptocurrency, against assets such as the U.S. dollar, tether, and other dollar-backed stablecoins for free, eliminating its prior levy of 0.1% on transaction valued at less than $50.

When Will Home Prices Fall? Here’s What Experts Predict

Soaring mortgage rates, tremendous demand and limited inventory are pushing home prices up, but some experts say relief is on the way. Just not in the near future. Home prices grew 20.6% year-over-year in March, the fastest annual surge in 35 years, according to a report released Tuesday by S&P Global. In some cities, that number is even higher: Tampa (34.8%), Phoenix (32.4%) and Miami (32.0%) saw the largest price gains.
Top Obama economic adviser Larry Summers says there WILL be a recession and gas prices will keep going up after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen insisted the economy was going to recover

Top Obama economic advisor and Clinton-era Treasury Sec. Larry Summers said that he thought Treasury Sec. Janet Yellen is wrong to say that there is 'nothing to suggest' the U.S. will fall into a recession. 'There's nothing to suggest that there's a recession in the works,' Yellen said at a...
Elon Musk Sees a Recession Coming. Here Are 3 Ways to Protect Yourself

Elon Musk said he has a “super bad feeling” about the economy and needs to cut about 10% of jobs. The world’s richest man sees a recession coming. Nobody knows if the recession is coming or not, but it's always good to be prepared for such economic disasters. Bitcoin has outperformed stocks, bonds, currencies, and gold during our lifetime's most insane monetary and fiscal policy situation. The global financial system is like a house of cards and every recession is not any different during the current crisis.
Millions to get first cost-of-living payment from 14 July

The first of two payments to help the poorest households with the cost of living will hit people's bank accounts from 14 July, the government says. More than eight million UK homes on benefits will receive £326 by the end of July, with a second payment of £324 set to follow in the autumn.
