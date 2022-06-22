ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pitt Players Will Receive Cut of Impending Jersey Sales

By Stephen Thompson
Inside The Panthers
Inside The Panthers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UTHyF_0gINs1b200

Pitt athletes could be earning royalties from licensed jerseys soon, according to the star defensive tackle.

PITTSBURGH -- Walk into the bookstore of any high major Division I, football-playing school in America and you will see some variation of the same thing - a replica of that school's jersey with a blank nameplate and generic number one stitched onto the back. But according to Pitt Panthers defensive tackle Calijah Kancey, some more variety could be coming to the shelves of retailers selling officially licensed Pitt merchandise.

Replying to a Pitt fan that wanted to know when an officially licensed Kancey jersey - one that Kancey himself would receive a cut of the proceeds from - would be available, he said they are coming soon.

Some of Kancey's teammates like defensive end John Morgan and running back Israel Abanikanda launched their own line of personally-branded apparel but Kancey's most recent announcement indicates something wholly different - that officially licensed and branded apparel with player names and numbers on them is inbound.

For decades, the NCAA used a loose definition of amateurism to handicap a college athlete's right to earn money based off their own name, image and likeness. In 2020, with state laws challenging its authority to govern athletes in such a way, the NCAA backed down and officially allowed the players to make money off of NIL rights.

Jersey sales, which was assumed to be one of the first steps that schools would take with new, liberalized NIL deals in place, has taken longer to catch on. Only a handful of schools - Penn State, South Carolina and LSU to name a few - have actually put the idea into motion. The Nittany Lions and Tigers have made football jerseys available for purchase while the Gamecocks released the first line of player-specific women's basketball merchandise at the tail end of this past basketball season.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Pitt Basketball Adds 19-Year Coaching Veteran to Staff

Pitt's William Jeffress, Nate Santos To Play On Foreign Tour

Pitt QB Invited to Coveted Manning Passing Academy

Former Pitt G to Compete in FIBA Championships

Pitt Offers 2024 QB Trained By Rod Rutherford

Pitt Assembling Largest Transfer Class of Narduzzi Era

Third Pitt Football Commit Announced

First of Five Pitt Football Commit Announced

Pitt DT Calijah Kancey Named Preseason All-American By Athlon

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com

A Recap of Pitt’s Current 2023 Offensive Commits

With one final weekend of official visitors headed to Pitt this month, with those recruits arriving to Pittsburgh today, but where does Pitt stand ahead of that?. There’s a quarterback of the future, a versatile running back and a couple of athletic wide receivers currently committed to Pitt. The class doesn’t have any tight ends or offensive linemen yet, but that will change soon. Especially with this weekend’s crop of official visitors this weekend featuring a crop of offensive linemen.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
College Sports
State
South Carolina State
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jerseys#Manning Passing Academy#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Division
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Ohio wins Penn-Ohio Stateline Classic on TD in final minute

Youngstown State recruit Beau Brungard of Springfield threw his fourth touchdown pass of the game with 22 seconds left to lead Ohio to a 35-28 victory over Pennsylvania in the 43rd annual Penn-Ohio Stateline Classic high school football all-star game at Geneva College on Thursday night. Brungard was 17 for...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Full Southern Beltway opens Friday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Southern Beltway fully opens Friday.About eight months after drivers first started using the Southern Beltway, they will now be able to connect to it from Interstate 79.Drivers can also now exit the 13-mile toll road onto Morganza Road near the Allegheny-Washington County line. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission said it will all be open by 6 p.m. Friday. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Allegheny Technologies moves headquarters, changes its name to ATI

PITTSBURGH — One of Pittsburgh’s biggest public companies is Pittsburgh-based no more. Allegheny Technologies Inc. on Wednesday said it is changing its name to ATI Inc., and that it is now headquartered at its executive office in Dallas, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The address is 2021 McKinney Ave., Dallas.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
goodfoodpittsburgh.com

15 Rooftops + Patios to Visit This Summer

Rooftop tables, backyard patios and beer gardens abound in Pittsburgh — if you know where to look. While there have always been outdoor dining spots in the region during warmer months, the pandemic spurred more Pittsburgh restaurants and bars to expand and improve their outdoor spaces, offering additional seating, outdoor bars and even heaters and fire pits for colder nights. From riverview tables to casual courtyards, these are your best bets for outdoor dining around the region.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pitt News

Opinion | Pro-Life Representatives may be the reason thousands of students can’t afford Pitt

After an initial draft majority opinion overturning Roe v. Wade was leaked, millions of Americans experienced stages of grief and fear. While the implications of overruling Roe v. Wade are frightening, the anti-abortion movement’s initiatives are not just limited to the control of people’s bodies. Anti-abortion sentiment has become an active way to disenfranchise communities with less money. This political method has even reached the University of Pittsburgh. Pro-life sentiment among PA state House representatives has the potential to end in-state tuition discounts for thousands of students at Pitt.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Former Sheridan Broadcasting employees still seeking $240k from court judgment

Former employees of the Sheridan Broadcasting Network have yet to see a penny from a $240,000 court judgment issued last year following a long fight for unpaid wages and severance payments. Eleven former staffers of the now-defunct, Pittsburgh-based network say they were abruptly terminated in 2017 without their final paychecks...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

States brace for fight over gun laws after high court ruling

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — (AP) — The Supreme Court’s decision overturning a gun-permitting law in New York has states with robust firearms restrictions scrambling to respond on two fronts — to figure out what concealed-carry measures they might be allowed to impose while also preparing to defend a wide range of other gun control policies.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Inside The Panthers

Inside The Panthers

Pittsburgh, PA
627
Followers
213
Post
143K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Pittsburgh athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/pittsburgh

Comments / 0

Community Policy