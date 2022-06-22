ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Veteran DT's Bengals Could Add Following Larry Ogunjobi's Decision to Sign With Steelers

By James Rapien
Cincinnati could use another defensive tackle

CINCINNATI — Former Bengals defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi signed a one-year deal with the Steelers on Tuesday.

The veteran helps fill the void following Stephon Tuitt's retirement.

Will the Bengals add a veteran defensive tackle with Ogunjobi no longer on the market? Here are two options they could consider:

Ndamukong Suh

Suh might not be what he once was, but he's still capable of making an impact on a contending team.

The 35-year-old hasn't missed a game since the 2011 season. He's been durable and productive—even in recent seasons with Tampa Bay.

Suh had six sacks in 2020 and 2021, respectively. He also had two sacks in six postseason games during his time with Tampa Bay.

The Bengals could use another proven option in the defensive line room. Suh brings plenty of experience, talent and should be affordable at this stage of his career.

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fe2sg_0gINrst900

Darius Philon

Philon is only 28-years-old and could give Cincinnati's interior pass rush a boost.

He has 10.5 sacks and 20 quarterback hits over the last three seasons. He wouldn't be expected to fill Ogunjobi's role, but he can help alleviate the pressure on Zachary Carter, Cam Sample and the other young Bengals' defensive linemen.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

