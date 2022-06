The Queen's Platinum Jubilee meant that most of the United Kingdom could take a few extra days off, so my wife and I went to London, then Scotland for a short break. I always pack plugs with different USB inputs, alongside extra wires and a battery pack, for those moments when you desperately need to charge your iPhone or Android device. However, I've been trying to move to USB-C lately, as my MacBook Pro and Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones use these primarily, while you can fast-charge an iPhone X and up with a lightning to USB-C cable.

