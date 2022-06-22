ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Highlights: June 22, 2022​

Light in your bedroom is no good for your health. Older people who used night lights, or left their TV, smartphone or tablet on in the room were more likely to be obese, and to have high blood pressure and diabetes, a new study found. Read more

Can you stand on one leg for 10 seconds? You might live longer. A person's ability to do so — or not — may predict whether they're more likely to die within the next decade, new research shows. Read more

Wearable trackers might spot early COVID. Used along with AI, wristband activity trackers monitor changes in your skin temperature, heart and breathing rates to identify an infection days before the symptoms start. Read more

