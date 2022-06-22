ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunkirk, NY

Council Approves Application to Fund Engineering for Breakwaters in Dunkirk Harbor

chautauquatoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dunkirk Common Council on Tuesday passed a resolution authorizing the city's Department of Planning and Development to submit an application to the New York Sea Grant Great Lakes Basin Small Grants...

chautauquatoday.com

chautauquatoday.com

Fancher Chair Added to State's Historic Business Preservation Registry

The oldest existing business in Chautauqua County, and in New York State, has been honored with being placed on the state's new "Historic Business Registry." State Senator George Borrello was in Falconer on Friday where he made the presentation to Fancher Chair on South Work Street. He nominated Fancher to be among the first 100 businesses honored in the registry. The Sunset Bay Republican says there was no doubt Fancher belonged there...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Dunkirk High School Seniors Participate in Senior Sweep

Dunkirk High School's senior class participated in the city's annual Senior Sweep on Thursday. Nearly 40 students from the Class of 2022 gathered in front of City Hall and helped remove litter and debris from city streets. The event allows the graduating class to gather as a group one last time to give back to their community. The students spent the morning cleaning up several neighborhoods and returned to City Hall for a pizza party with Mayor Willie Rosas and several city staff.
DUNKIRK, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Suhr's hometown reacts to retirement decision

The village of Fredonia and Chautauqua County have been a source of support over the years for two-time Olympic medalist Jenn Suhr. WDOE News reached out to the mayor of Suhr's hometown to get his reaction to her decision to retire. Mayor Doug Essek says he and his wife Julie have known Suhr since she was a little girl. Essek was surprised by Thursday's announcement and had thought she would make a comeback...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Light turnout so far during early voting in Chautauqua County

Early voting for the June 28th primary continues across New York State through Sunday, June 26th. But the four voting locations in Chautauqua County have not seen a lot of activity. County Board of Elections Commissioner Brian Abram told WDOE News earlier on Wednesday that a total of 363 voters have cast their ballots at the county's four locations since the start of early voting last Saturday. Abram is not surprised by the light turnout since the primary election is limited to just Republicans and Democrats...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
WIVB

Forest Lawn Cemetery president placed on administrative leave

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Joe Dispenza, president of Buffalo’s Forest Lawn Cemetery, is now on paid administrative leave. A cemetery spokesperson confirmed to News 4 that outside counsel has been hired to “ascertain facts about his [Dispenza’s] personnel management as Forest Lawn’s president.”. An interim...
wnynewsnow.com

New Cold Storage Facility Opens In Dunkirk

DUNKIRK – A new cold storage facility has opened in Dunkirk. Officials from Americold cut the ribbon on their newly built 181,000-square-foot cold storage distribution facility this week.. The $41 million project will create 60 new jobs, in addition to the 250 construction jobs created to build the facility,...
DUNKIRK, NY
yourerie

Erie hospital comments on visitation policies

Reports of possible connection between Rep. Kelly …. Plenty of cash so what’s holding up the Pennsylvania …. July 4th safety tips from Pennsylvania fire commissioner. House prices added to the list of increasing costs. Truck drivers weigh in on the cost of diesel. NY residents react to Supreme...
ERIE, PA
2 On Your Side

Pantry receives record donation as West Seneca VFW post disbands

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — As it disbands because it no longer has enough members, a local VFW post is donating hundreds of thousands of dollars to groups that help veterans. A few years ago, members of the Harvey D. Morin VFW Post #2940 made the tough decision to surrender their charter. They sold their headquarters in West Seneca and, after paying off all of their debts, had money left over.
TONAWANDA, NY
chautauquatoday.com

County Health Officials Urge People to Be Cautious of Harmful Algal Blooms

With the summer season underway and people hitting area waterways, the Chautauqua County Health Department is urging all county residents and visitors to educate themselves about harmful algal blooms (HABs) and to be cautious when swimming, boating, and fishing. In New York State, HABs occur most frequently in the mid to late summer months, but can occur at any time of the year. Small bloom conditions can change rapidly due to changes in weather and lake currents. Larger blooms will likely persist throughout the summer once they become established. Health officials say small, localized blooms have been seen on Chautauqua Lake.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Chautauqua County's jobless rate drops to 3.4 percent

The New York State Department of Labor released the latest jobless rates on Wednesday. Chautauqua County's unemployment rate for May dropped to 3.4 percent, one of the lowest rates in at least 32 years. That's down from 3.7 percent in April and remained below the statewide average of 4.4 percent. There were about 1,800 unemployed in the county last month.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Diocese of Buffalo Reinstates Two Priests with North County Ties

Two priests with ties to northern Chautauqua County have been reinstated by the Diocese of Buffalo following an independent investigation and review and recommendation by its Independent Review Board (IRB). Bishop Michael Fisher has posthumously reinstated Reverend Robert Beiter, who passed away on June 13th at the age of 83. He has also reinstated 84-year-old Reverend Thomas Wopperer, who is retired but assists with priestly ministry. Both priests had been placed on administrative leave in September 2021 following allegations of abuse. Those allegations have been determined to be unsubstantiated. Reverend Beiter had served as Pastor of St. Patrick Parish in Brocton at the time of his retirement, while Reverend Wopperer served as pastor of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Dunkirk before his retirement.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Is Your Landlord Required To Provide A/C in New York State?

With temperatures nearing 100 degrees in Western New York this week, Buffalo residents who are blessed enough to have air conditioning will be blasting that cool air to avoid melting. But what if you’re not one of the lucky ones who has an air conditioning unit or central air in their apartment? Is your landlord required to provide that for you on extremely hot days here in WNY?
BUFFALO, NY
YourErie

New I-90 closure coming to Route 20 ramp

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The construction season has been well underway in Erie County for months, and Interstate 90 already has several miles of construction zones tying up traffic — now, the ramp to Route 20 will see a brief closure. The I-90 eastbound ramp to Route 20 (at exit 45 for the State Line/North East) will […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
wesb.com

Work on 219 Bradford Bypass Starts Monday

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers that roadwork on a section of Route 219 will make northbound lane restrictions necessary. Starting Monday, June 27, crews will be working on Route 219 from just south of Owens Way to Bolivar Drive. When work starts on Monday, motorists will encounter lane closures for northbound traffic—limiting northbound travel to one lane. The lane restrictions will be in effect 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week. Motorists will need to be alert for signage and traffic devices related to the lane closures. As northbound work progresses and concludes over the summer, work activity will switch to the southbound lanes. PennDOT will issue a project update prior to that change.
BRADFORD, PA
YourErie

NY residents react to Supreme Court decision on concealed firearms

The U.S. Supreme Court struck down New York’s century-old restriction on concealed firearms. The majority of justices sided with gun rights advocates that the state’s “proper cause” requirement to obtain a concealed carry license violates the constitution. The New York State Rifle and Pistol Association, and two individual gun owners, are challenging the century-old New […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY

