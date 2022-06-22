Council Approves Application to Fund Engineering for Breakwaters in Dunkirk Harbor

Two priests with ties to northern Chautauqua County have been reinstated by the Diocese of Buffalo following an independent investigation and review and recommendation by its Independent Review Board (IRB). Bishop Michael Fisher has posthumously reinstated Reverend Robert Beiter, who passed away on June 13th at the age of 83. He has also reinstated 84-year-old Reverend Thomas Wopperer, who is retired but assists with priestly ministry. Both priests had been placed on administrative leave in September 2021 following allegations of abuse. Those allegations have been determined to be unsubstantiated. Reverend Beiter had served as Pastor of St. Patrick Parish in Brocton at the time of his retirement, while Reverend Wopperer served as pastor of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Dunkirk before his retirement.

