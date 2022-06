It's hard to get through hot-weather season without relying on the throw-on-and-go summer dress. Whether you like yours floral or fuss-free, midi or mini, puffed sleeves or no sleeves, a dress does all the hard work for you. And if you're looking to add to your collection for summer 2022, Nobody's Child has just launched a collaboration with the queen of cool and characterful dressing: Fearne Cotton. A little bit boho, a little bit retro, Cotton's style is the perfect match for Nobody's Child, the dress brand that has made a name for itself for a) its use of mindful materials, b) its excellent prints and c) its (equally excellent) price points.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO