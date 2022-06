In this post, we will show you how to use Microsoft Edge Drop to share files and personal notes on Windows 11/10 computer. Microsoft has introduced a new feature called Drop to its Edge browser. Using this feature, you can share almost any type of file (ISO, PDF, EXE, APK, TXT, audio-video files, etc.) from a Windows 11/10 computer and then download shared files to another device and vice-versa using the Edge browser. Apart from that, you can also send notes or personal messages to your devices using its interface.

