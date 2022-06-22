Best GBA emulators for Windows 11/10 computers

UEFI and Legacy are the two modes of BIOS. The UEFI mode of BIOS has several advantages over the Legacy BIOS mode. That’s why the Legacy BIOS mode has become less popular after the introduction of UEFI. Some of the advantages of UEFI include a faster booting process, support for the hard drives larger than 2 TB, secure boot, etc. The Legacy BIOS mode does not support secure boot. Hence, the computers with UEFI BIOS mode are more secure than those with Legacy BIOS mode. If your BIOS supports both Legacy and UEFI modes, you can switch between these two modes. But some users are unable to switch back to the Legacy BIOS mode after enabling the UEFI BIOS mode. When they tried to do so, they found the Legacy Boot is greyed out in BIOS. In this article, we will see why the Legacy Boot is greyed out in BIOS and what can be done to fix this problem.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO