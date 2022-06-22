Get To Know: Michael Blue For Frederick County Council District 5

..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON AND SOUTHWESTERN FREDERICK COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL MARYLAND...NORTHWESTERN LOUDOUN COUNTY IN NORTHERN VIRGINIA...EAST CENTRAL FREDERICK AND CLARKE COUNTIES IN NORTHWESTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHERN FAUQUIER COUNTY IN NORTHERN VIRGINIA...JEFFERSON AND SOUTHEASTERN BERKELEY COUNTIES IN THE PANHANDLE OF WEST VIRGINIA AND THE NORTHEASTERN CITY OF WINCHESTER... At 341 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Martinsburg to Brunswick, moving southwest at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include... Winchester, Martinsburg, Charles Town, Shepherdstown, Purcellville, Brunswick, Ranson, Berryville, Inwood, Round Hill, Harpers Ferry, Corporation Of Ranson, Kearneysville, Bluemont, Berkeley, Lovettsville, Bolivar, Falling Waters, Sharpsburg and Shenandoah Junction. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

FREDERICK COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO