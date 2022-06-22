ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Unaccompanied children can come to UK under Homes for Ukraine visa scheme, says Gove

By UK Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vPHt8_0gINPqKp00

Ukrainian children will be able to come to the UK without a parent or guardian under the Homes for Ukraine visa scheme, the Government has said.

Unaccompanied minors under the age of 18 will be able to apply for a visa to come to the UK under the sponsorship scheme if they have parental consent.

The new policy will initially apply to more than a thousand unaccompanied minors who have already applied under the scheme.

The PA news agency understands this cohort will be written to this week by the Home Office, but additional security checks may mean it is a few weeks before visas are issued.

So far, children under 18 have been unable to get to the UK under the Homes for Ukraine scheme unless they are with, or joining, a parent or guardian.

After working closely with the Ukrainian government, the changes will enable a child to apply for a visa if they have proof of parental consent

But, for some weeks after the scheme opened in March, there was no mention of under-18s needing to do this in Government guidance, leading to confusion.

The change in position was set out in a written statement by Communities Secretary Michael Gove on Wednesday.

He said: “This policy will initially apply to the 1,000 children who have already applied to the Home Office but are unable to travel as they are not travelling or reuniting with a parent or guardian.

“After working closely with the Ukrainian government, the changes will enable a child to apply for a visa if they have proof of parental consent.”

Parental consent must be certified by an authority approved by the Ukrainian government, which includes Ukrainian consulates abroad.

Mr Gove said the sponsor should be someone who is “personally known” to the parents, except in “exceptional circumstances”.

Extensive checks will be carried out by local authorities on the sponsor before a visa is granted, he added, with councils able to veto matches they deem unsuitable.

Kitty Hamilton, from the group Vigil for Visas, which is seeking a judicial review of the Government’s policies in processing visas under the scheme, said: “While we welcome the change in UK law, we now need to see it swiftly implemented.

“Many of the children are known to the Home Office because the sponsors have been lobbying hard on their behalf.

“Most of the children do have notarised authority and were cleared to leave by the Ukrainian government months ago and should not be made to go through the process again.

“These cases now need to be fast tracked as they remain most at risk in the period before they reach their thoroughly vetted sponsor.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Jonny Bairstow and England looking to ‘take the game forward’

Jonny Bairstow suggested England were prepared to reinvent the Test cricket textbook after his fearless century capped another memorable day in his side’s series against New Zealand. Head coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes both vowed to unlock a fresh, bold style in a side that had long...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Gove
ClutchPoints

Nike lays the hammer down on Vladimir Putin, Russia with bombshell decision

McDonalds and Starbucks aren’t the only big companies to leave Russia after Vladimir Putin’s horrific attacks on Ukraine. On Thursday, worldwide giant Nike announced they will be leaving the country permanently and have no plans on returning anytime soon. Nike released this statement on their decision, via CNN: “Nike has made the decision to leave […] The post Nike lays the hammer down on Vladimir Putin, Russia with bombshell decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Visas#A Visa#Ukrainian#The Home Office#The Homes For Ukraine#Communities
Daily Mail

Children who fled Nazis for the Garden of England: The extraordinary story of a schoolteacher who moved her pupils overseas to escape Hitler

By Deborah Cadbury (Two Roads £20, 448pp) When Sidney Finkel, a young Jewish boy from Poland, arrived at Bunce Court, a school in the Kent countryside, immediately after World War II, he was a traumatised survivor of the Holocaust. He had endured concentration camps, slave labour and the murder of his family.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
americanmilitarynews.com

Is this the most insane explosion video of the Russia-Ukraine war?

A new video filmed last week, which appears to have been taken by Russian soldiers or pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine, gives viewers a glimpse of what it was like to be surrounded by an ammunition dump after a Ukrainian strike caused it to cook off. The video, which was posted...
MILITARY
The Independent

Boris Johnson urged to end free school meal summer lottery amid warning Britain is ‘going backwards’

Boris Johnson is being urged to end the “lottery” of free school meals over the summer amid warnings Britain is “going backwards” on helping millions of hungry children.The Conservative chair of the Commons education select committee and senior clergy have called on the government to ensure some of the poorest children do not face further uncertainty accessing food during the holidays.Spiralling inflation has sent energy and food prices soaring, leaving many families struggling to make ends meet. But the Sutton Trust charity has warned of a growing postcode lottery in support for children on free school meals during the...
LOTTERY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
U.K.
Vice

A Drug Lord Who ‘Died’ of COVID Last Year Was Just Arrested in Europe

A major international drug trafficker, Brazilian Sergio Roberto de Carvalho, was arrested this week, two years after faking his own death from Covid. Carvalho, also known as “Major Carvalho,” was living under a fake identity in Europe—under the name of Paul Wouter, according to authorities. He was arrested in Hungary on June 21.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

World War Two soldier massacre anniversary marked

On 27 May 1940, 97 British soldiers ran out of bullets and surrendered to the Germans, expecting to be treated as prisoners of war. Instead their dog tags were removed, and they were lined up and machine-gunned. Amazingly, two men survived - and lived to see the SS colonel who ordered the shooting brought to justice.
MILITARY
BBC

Half Russian separatist force dead or wounded - UK

Russian and Russian proxy forces in the Donetsk region of Ukraine have suffered heavy casualties, according to UK intelligence officials. They estimate the Donetsk militia alone has lost 55% of its original force. Russian forces are focused on conquering all of neighbouring Luhansk, aiming to encircle the city of Lysychansk,...
POLITICS
IFLScience

Earliest Hand Axes In Britain Were Not Crafted By Homo Sapiens

Flint axes dating back to around 600,00 years ago provide hard evidence of thriving communities in southern Britain earlier than thought – but we’re not talking about our species, Homo Sapiens. Instead, these bone scraping tools were likely made by Homo heidelbergensis, an extinct ancestor of Neanderthals known for his heavy brow and crafty skills.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Boris Johnson victory at next election would be ‘disaster’ for Tories and Britain, says former party chair

Victory for Boris Johnson at the next general election would be a “disaster” for the Conservative Party and Britain and would hasten the break-up of the United Kingdom, former Tory chairman Chris Patten has said.Lord Patten said that under Johnson, the party was no longer Conservative but English Nationalist and said he would like to see a coalition centre-ground government after the next election.He blasted the Johnson administration for “seediness and mendacity” and said that culture secretary Nadine Dorries’ assaults on the BBC made him want to “throw up”.And he told LBC radio that the prime minister was “giving in...
ELECTIONS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
141K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy