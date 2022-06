MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Manatee County deputies are searching for a man who they said has been missing for several weeks. Deputies said Westley Warren Smith, 41, has not been seen or heard from in several weeks. Authorities said he has mental health conditions and is currently homeless. Smith has been known to stay […]

