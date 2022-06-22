Ulster lawmakers confirm appointment of medical examiner

KINGSTON – New York Attorney General Letitia James and leaders of local law enforcement in Ulster and Dutchess Counties announced the takedown of a criminal operation last Wednesday. “We’re here to announce the takedown of a drug trafficking ring,” Attorney General James said. A drug ring disguising heroin and methamphetamine pressed into pill form to resemble prescription painkillers and anti anxiety medication led to the arrest of twelve individuals directly involved with the distribution network. The first indictments charged the defendants with 275 counts for their roles in two drug trafficking operations. Both of which Christopher Pulichene, 39, of New Paltz, was at the center.
