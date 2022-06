Andy Hardt, better known as Livestream Andy, was moved by the grind it took for Bruno Fratus to go sub-22 in the 50 free in 100 different races. Current photo via Fabio Cetti. Andy Hardt, better known as Livestream Andy, is a cult figure in swimming. In a brief career as a swimming analyst during the 2018 NCAA Championships, he enthralled swimming fans with his easy demeanor, his deep knowledge of swimming, and his insightful commentary. He also brought one of the most iconic phrases to the sport, saying that the athletes were “full of swimming.” His address brought true swimfans home and comfortable watching the meet, and he will forever be a legend in our small corner of the coaching world.

