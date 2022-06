It may not have been true love, but it made for a heck of a story. Societal pressures tell us we’re on a timeline regarding dating. If you think dating in your 30s is difficult, try adding a global pandemic that limits human interactions and forces you to create any sense of intimacy through a screen. The pandemic has shifted our everyday human interactions (sometimes for the better) in ways that limit simple things, like going on first dates or establishing a connection with someone beyond the screen. Things like testing out the vibes and seeing if a person is a better friend than a lover have become more elusive than usual and sometimes require daters to go above and beyond to get any result.

