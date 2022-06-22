ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: New Owner Todd Boehly Set to Offer Reece James a New Contract

By Finn Glowacki
 3 days ago

According to reports Chelsea are set to offer academy graduate and England international Reece James a new contract which would include a significant wage increase.

Caught Offside report that new owner Todd Boehly views James as a "vital player" and believes that he, amongst others, are the future of Chelsea Football Club.

IMAGO / Action Plus

James, 22, missed the majority of last season through injury, however when he did play he was considered one of Chelsea's best players.

The versatile defender registered an impressive 6 goals and 10 assists accross all competitions in 39 apperances. Only fellow academy graduate Mason Mount registered more assits than James this season with 16.

James made his Chelsea debut in a 7-1 Carabao Cup victory over Grimsby Town in which James scored and assisted two in the victory. Since then the Englishman has gone on to make 123 Chelsea apperances and score nine goals.

England

Chelsea have a tendincy to produce some of the best young talents in Europe and James is a prime example of that, having already won three major trophies with the club, including the UEFA Champions League, in which he started and produced an impressive performance from the right wing-back position.

With the rumoured departure of club captain Cesar Azpilicueta many have tipped James to be the next Chelsea captain, which would emphasise a new generation at Cheslea.

Sports
Chelsea Transfer Room is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

