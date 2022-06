Eau Claire, WI – The Eau Claire Express continue to dominate at home, adding another home sweep to their resumé after beating the Rochester Honkers by the score of 5-1. It was a pitchers’ duel early on, with neither team scoring through the first four frames. Trey Felker (Montevallo) got the start on the bump for the Express and was dominant in his six innings of work, allowing just one run on four hits and adding seven punchouts. David Rodriguez (Delta College) pitched well for four frames before the Express were finally able to get to him.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO