5 Clemson Freshmen Who Can Impact the Tigers in 2022

It might be hard to get on the field for freshmen in 2022 because of a loaded Clemson roster, but things happen during the season, and there able bodies ready to step up.

Getting on the field as a freshman is tough in college football.

Sometimes, there simply aren't opportunities to get on the field because of experience and talent ahead of youngsters on the depth chart. Others need an entire year to develop.

However, the game has changed, and freshmen are making better leaps from high school to college than in decades past. And even though Clemson is loaded on defense and fairly settled on offense, except for one potential position, head coach Dabo Swinney could still find himself turning to inexperience in big moments this fall.

Here's a look at five freshmen from the 2022 class who might end up making an impact for the Tigers this season:

Cade Klubnik

Let's get the no-brainer out of the way first. The five-star recruit and one of the top quarterbacks in the 2022 class at worst enters the season as No. 2 on the depth chart behind starter DJ Uiagalelei. But his No. 1 role could be tenuous at best coming off a lackluster 2021 season in which Uiagalelei ranked last in the ACC in QB rating. Klubnik showed the coaches during the spring that they landed a big-time prospect, but he has a lot of work to do in the offseason if he wants to challenge for the starting job.

First, he's got to get bigger; Swinney repeatedly brought up Klubnik's weight and how he needs to be over 200 pounds to withstand the inevitable hits of college football. But he's also got to learn the playbook, develop a rapport with his teammates and earn the full trust of the coaches. Clemson didn't have a backup QB it could turn to last season. That won't be the case in 2022.

Jeadyn Lukus

Another 5-star prospect, Lukus didn't get a full spring in before Clemson shut him down to have shoulder surgery, but Swinney saw enough in the young cornerback to know they landed a rising star. The Tigers are replacing their top two corners from last year.

While veteran Sheridan Jones has a strong chance at landing one of the spots, there will be strong competition among Nate Wiggins and Fred Davis II for that other starting role. Lukus has the pedigree (and cornerbacks coach/assistant head coach Mike Reed says the "NFL body" ) to add depth and possibly push for meaningful playing time if he can catch up mentally.

Antonio Williams

Adam Randall would absolutely be on this list had the freshman receiver not suffered an ACL tear in spring practice that gives him an uncertain timetable for his return. It's unlikely that the Tigers will be able to rely on him this fall and might chose to redshirt him if he's not ready/needed until late in the season.

Maybe Williams will make an impact in the passing game instead. The 6-foot, 180-pound Irmo, S.C., native didn't get on campus until this summer, so there's a lot of catching up to do, but he plays the slot, where there's more potential for playing time than outside. Considering how Clemson's luck has gone with receiver health the past year or so, it's not crazy to think Williams will get a chance to show off his speed and explosiveness.

Sherrod Covil Jr.

This safety certainly has pop and physicality. He showed that in the spring game in April, and his athleticism and versatility are going to come in handy for the Tigers. But it's his intelligence and instincts that make him a potential player in 2022. Clemson is loaded at this position, and he'll have a hard time stealing snaps from Andrew Mukuba, R.J. Mickens, Lannden Zanders, Jalyn Phillips and Tyler Venables.

However, new defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin might play a ton of bodies early in the season to build depth, and he's going to get creative in how he uses his personnel, so if Covil makes real strides during the season, he might find himself in a particular package or two.

Toriano Pride Jr.

While Lukus got a lot of praise, Pride got a ton of snaps in spring ball. He showed off some slick coverage skills in the Orange and White game, and Pride is Reed's kind of cornerback. He says Pride has the speed, size, strength and physicality to play for the Tigers. But will it be in 2022?

He might be ahead of Lukus mentally, but it might take him longer to rise up the depth chart. Still, it's quite possible that if there are injuries or issues in the secondary, Pride could get opportunities and make a real impact this fall.

