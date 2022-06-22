Flyboys Take Advantage Of Pulaski Miscues

PULASKI, Va. — Greeneville pitchers gave up three home runs, but the Flyboys took advantage of four errors by the Pulaski River Turtles to post a 9-4 Appalachian League win on Tuesday night.

Greeneville (7-11) remains in third place in the Appy League’s West Division standings, eight games back of front-running Kingsport (15-3). Pulaski drops to 8-10 and remains in third place in the East, seven games back of front-running Burlington (15-3).

Greeneville plays at Pulaski at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The Flyboys broke a 3-3 tie in Tuesday’s game with five runs in the top of the sixth inning.

Taking advantage of two errors by Pulaski, Greeneville loaded the bases before Shemar Dalton lined a two-run single to left field to give the Flyboys a 5-3 lead.

Cameron LaLiberte’s capped Greeneville’s five-run outburst in the sixth with a three-run double to center, pushing the Flyboys to an 8-3 lead.

Greeneville finished with 10 hits. David Bishop was 2-for-3 with an RBI, Beau Ankeney was 2-for-4 with an RBI, Dub Gleed was 2-for-5 with a double, and Jack O’Reilly was 2-for-5. Dalton had three RBI.

Greeneville starter David Vizcaino (1-0) pitched five innings for the win. He gave up four hits, three runs, walked one and struck out seven. Two of the four hits were home runs.

Greeneville reliever Brian Yetter held Pulaski scoreless in the sixth and seventh innings. He gave up two hits, walked none and struck out two.

The Flyboys’ Shane Tucker tossed a hitless, scoreless ninth. He walked one and struck out three.

Pulaski starter Seth Tomczak (0-1) took the loss. In five innings, he gave up five hits, six runs (two earned), walked four and struck out five.

Alec DeMartino hit his fifth home run of the summer for Pulaski. Christian Smith hit his fourth and Ryan Moerman hit his first.