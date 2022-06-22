ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hip Hop

Mass Appeal & Live Nation Urban Announces “Hip Hop 50 Live”

By Bryson "Boom" Paul
thesource.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, entertainment company Mass Appeal announces its joining forces with Live Nation Urban to produce live event programming in celebration of Hip Hop’s 50th birthday. Over the next few years, Hip Hop 50 Live will bring fans experiences that touch on all facets of the globally recognized culture. From Park Jams...

thesource.com

Comments / 0

Related
thesource.com

Young Guru Joins Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment

Long Island University today announced Grammy Award-winning audio engineer and producer Gimel “Young Guru” Keaton has joined the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment as Director of the Music Technology, Entrepreneurship & Production program. The Roc Nation School and Young Guru also announced a full-tuition scholarship...
COLLEGES
thesource.com

Warner Music Group Announces 300 Elektra Ent.

A super record label has arrived. Warner Music Group today announced the creation of 300 Elektra Entertainment – 3EE – a new frontline label group that brings together the multi-genre power of 300 and Elektra. Headed by Chairman & CEO Kevin Liles, this supergroup of iconic, indie-spirited brands...
MUSIC
thesource.com

GIVĒON Releases Full-Length Debut Album ‘Give or Take’

GRAMMY-nominated multi-platinum R&B star GIVĒON has returned, introducing fans to his full-length debut album, Give or Take. Accompanying the new release is a video for the new single “Lost Me.”. The song’s upbeat production gets things going as the guitar circles the simmering groove. It ends with a...
MUSIC
thesource.com

Fans Blast Normani For Working With Chris Brown in New Music Video

A cameo in Chris Brown’s newest video “We (We Embrace”)” has created controversy among the 26-year-old ‘Wild SIde’ singer and her fans on whether she should be working with Chris Brown due to his abusive past. In the music video which debuted on Tuesday, Normani and Chris show the two in a sensual dance and sharing a passionate underwater kiss while swimming fully clothed in a pool. Fans were quick to criticize Normani for supporting 33-year-old Brown by agreeing to do the project with him, on Instagram describing working on the video as a “Surreal moment 🥺 thank you @chrisbrownofficial for trusting me. one for the fucking books.” Although she received hi-praise from fans and her peers including Lala, and her former Fifth Harmony bandmate Dinah Jane. But the majority of the comments were from fans who were not so supportive and bashed Normani for choosing to collaborate with Breezy.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Swizz Beatz
Person
Ricky Powell
Person
Nas
Person
Dj Premier
thesource.com

Nicki Minaj Signs Tate Kobang As First Artist To Her New Record Label

Nicki Minaj officially launched her own record label and just signed her first artist. Rapper and producer Tate Kobang took to social media to announce he signed with Nicki and couldn’t believe it. The “Anaconda” rapper announced earlier this year she was starting her own management and record company...
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

French Montana and Harry Fraud Unite for the New Album ‘Montega’

The tandem of French Montana and Harry Fraud have officially released their joint album Montega. For French, the release is his first independent release and fifth studio album. Fraud handles all of the production. Fraud and Montana have reconnected to work together and discuss Montana’s history and distinctive brand of...
MUSIC
nypressnews.com

A Machete, a Shower of Pork and Other Magic in a Bronx Trailer

La Piraña Lechonera, which provides the nearest thing New York City has to the experience of eating roast pork at a lechonera in Puerto Rico, is sometimes mistaken for a food truck. It is, in fact, a trailer. A long metal box resting near the corner of East 152nd...
BRONX, NY
thesource.com

‘The Last Days of Black Rob’ Documentary to Premiere July 9

‘The Last Days of Black Rob’ is set to document the finals days leading up to the untimely death of former Bad Boy rapper, Black Rob. The East Harlem native died in April 2021 after suffering from kidney failure. The documentary is executive produced by GE Films, Goldmouf Famgoon,...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dj#Live Nation Urban
The Guardian

Peter Blake portrait of Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis unveiled

A portrait of Glastonbury festival founder Michael Eavis by English pop artist Sir Peter Blake has been unveiled at the music festival. The portrait, unveiled on Blake’s 90th birthday, was commissioned by the National Portrait Gallery (NPG) in London in 2019, and will be displayed at the venue when it reopens in 2023 after building works are completed.
ENTERTAINMENT
thesource.com

DJ Khaled Teases Special Drake Collaboration on Social Media

You didn’t possibly think DJ Khaled wouldn’t put his stamp on Summer 22 did you? You definitely didn’t think Drake‘s Honestly, Nevermind was the last of The Boy. The two are back to their ways, teasing a new collaboration is on the way. Drake pulled up...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Hip Hop
NewsBreak
Economy
thesource.com

Lil Nas X Teams with Youngboy Never Broke Again for New Single “Late To Da Party”

It’s a blend of two different worlds as Lil Nas X and Youngboy Never Broke Again collaborate for the new single “Late To Da Party.”. The new single was created with Younboy currently on house arrest, leading to Lil Nas creatively getting off his meme and trolling mastery, with a blend of video editing to create the official video for the single.
MUSIC
thesource.com

Pusha T Declares Himself and Kendrick Lamar “The Best Rappers” In New Interview

Pusha T’s It’s Almost Dry and Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers are two of the most critically acclaimed albums of 2022, so far, and have cemented Push and Kendrick as two of the best, if not the best, rappers of the year. In a new interview with HotNewHipHop, Pusha T declared himself and K.Dot the best rappers in the game and calls the Compton MC’s latest album “great competition.”
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Hitmaka Reveals EMPIRE Brought Him Out Atlantic Records Contract

In the last decade, with countless #1s and over 10 billion streams, chart-topping recording artist/producer/songwriter Hitmaka has evolved into one of the industry’s most decorated executives. The current Vice President of A&R at the indie giant EMPIRE after parting ways from a previous two-year-long VP of A&R position with Atlantic Records in 2021, Hitmaka revealed on the new episode of the Black Effect/iHeart Radio’s R&B Money Podcast with Tank and J. Valentine that his resignation from Atlantic Records wasn’t as easy as people would believe as it took EMPIRE CEO and Founder Ghazi Shami to buy him out of his position with the home of Meek Mill, Cardi B and Jack Harlow.
MUSIC
thesource.com

Fashion Company ‘RHODE’ Sues Hailey Bieber For Trademark Infringement Claiming She Stole The Name

In the case of RHODE Vs. Rode, a 9-year minority-owned fashion brand owned by Purna Khatau and Phobe Vickers filed a lawsuit against Hailey Bieber for trademark infringement after the model and wife of Justin debuted a skincare line with the same name, which happens to be her middle name. The fashion line, which has been worn by Beyonce, Rihanna and sold in luxury stores like Saks Fifth Avenue and according to the lawsuit is expected to make $14.5 Million this year alleges that after Bieber launched her Rhode Skincare line earlier this month, Khatau and Vickers immediately began to see confusion in the marketplace which has already hurt their brand. The partners asked the court for a preliminary injunction ordering Hailey to stop using the name “Rhode” to prevent further confusion. “The brand Rhode is everything we have worked hard to achieve, and her using our name is hurting our company, our employees, our customers, and our partners,” they said in the statement. The co-founders said Hailey attempted to buy the rights to the name from them four years ago, but they declined. “the magnitude of Bieber’s following and the virality of her marketing will cause immediate, ongoing, and irreparable harm to the Rhode brand.” Hailey Bieber, married to Justin Bieber, is a celebrity with over 45 million followers on Instagram, another 9.2 million on TikTok, and a circle of A-list friends including fellow beauty entrepreneur Kylie Jenner. She has leveraged social media to promote her brand, with a single post promoting the beauty brand garnering over 1.5 million likes. The founders claim that some consumers on Instagram have been tagging the wrong Rhode in photos.
BUSINESS
thesource.com

Lil Durk Walks Amiri Fashion Show At Paris Fashion Week

Durkio on the runway, relaxed. Lil Durk hits the runway for his modeling debut during this year’s Paris Fashion Week as he walks in the Amiri Fashion Show. Joining the likes of recent addition of hip hop stars adding “runway model” to their resume, like Jim Jones and Offset, Durk surprised PFW attendees with his participation in the collection’s Spring-Summer 2023 preview.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy