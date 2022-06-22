ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

SOURCE SPORTS: Rob Gronkowski Announces Retirement from NFL

By Shawn Grant
thesource.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRob Gronkowski is retiring. Again. One of the greatest tight ends of all time is calling it a career at the age of 33. Gronk made the announcement on social media. “I want to thank the whole entire first class Buccaneers organization for an amazing ride, trusting me to come back...

thesource.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS DFW

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found unresponsive, police say

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A source from within the Cowboys organization told CBS 11 News that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found unresponsive at his home in Frisco. Barber was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He played for the Cowboys for six seasons from 2005 through 2010, making the Pro Bowl in his third season in the league. He was a popular player among Cowboys fans, rushing for 975 yards in 2007, using a physical running style to score 24 touchdowns during a two year period. He spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Chicago Bears for the 2011 season.The older brother of Houston Texans safety Dominique Barber and the son of former New York Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr., he retired from the NFL at the age of 28 in 2012. Barber retired with 4,780 yards rushing and 53 touchdowns in his career.This is a breaking news story, please click back for updates. 
FRISCO, TX
The Spun

Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Lawrence Taylor This Morning

On Thursday morning, Pro Football Focus posted the following question on Twitter: "Who is the best defender of all time?" Most of the responses were the same. NFL fans strongly believe the right answer is Lawrence Taylor. Taylor, who spent his entire career with the New York Giants, was a...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Tyreek Hill Death Threat News

Last week, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was asked who had a stronger arm, Patrick Mahomes or Tua Tagovailoa. Hill wasted no time admitted the answer is Mahomes, but also insisted that Tagovailoa is the more accurate quarterback. According to Hill, that comment was enough to earn death threats from fans.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Rob Gronkowski
Person
Drew Rosenhaus
Person
Adam Schefter
FanSided

NFL world reacts to Rob Gronkowski retiring for a second time

The NFL world is reacting accordingly to Rob Gronkowski retiring for the second time. After two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, future Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski is hanging up the spikes for good this time. Gronkowski was already destined for Canton based strictly on...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin On Antonio Brown: NFL World Reacts

Antonio Brown has recently gone on-record that he'd like to retire a Pittsburgh Steeler. But Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin shot that down real quick. Appearing on "The Pivot" podcast, Tomlin was asked about the potential of AB returning to Pittsburgh. Needless to say, Brown shouldn't hold his breath. “Y’all...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Browns Fans React To Former Player Signing With Steelers

The Browns will get a chance to play a familiar face twice next season. Free agent Larry Ogunjobi, who played defensive tackle for Cleveland for four seasons between 2017 and 2021, recently signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Ogunjobi lined up at defensive tackle for the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Still Working Despite Break

The Pittsburgh Steelers still have over a month before they report to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe for training camp, but rookie Kenny Pickett isn't taking the time to relax. During his final interview before the six-week gap, Pickett made it clear that he still has plenty of work to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Buccaneers#American Football#The New England Patriots#Espn
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Has Blunt Comment About Bill Belichick

During Wednesday's episode of The Herd, Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd shared a blunt take on New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. He said Rob Gronkowski is the last great offensive player drafted by "a man we think is the best football coach ever." "New England has no playmakers....
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Makes Opinion On Quarterback Battle Very Clear

For the first time in years, the Pittsburgh Steelers are entering the season with uncertainty at the quarterback position. With longtime starting signal caller Ben Roethlisberger retiring earlier this offseason, the team has still yet to decide who will take over the QB1 reigns to start the 2022 season. While...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Jon Gruden's Lawyer Reacts To What Roger Goodell Said Today

Former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and his attorneys have been keeping an eye on today's NFL congressional testimony. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell testified in D.C. today regarding the situation involving the Washington Commanders and owner Daniel Snyder. Adam Hosmer-Henner, Gruden's lawyer, released a statement this afternoon saying...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Money surely was (and is) a factor for Rob Gronkowski

In a normal late-June week, news that the greatest tight end in NFL history has retired for a second time would be the biggest story of the week. But this isn’t a normal week. And, as a result, the retirement of Rob Gronkowski has gotten far less attention than maybe it could have or should have.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Derek Jeter sends message to Red Sox rookie named after him

Derek Jeter is not known for his fondness of the Boston Red Sox, but he did wish one of the team’s young players success on Wednesday. Red Sox infielder Jeter Downs was in Wednesday’s lineup against Detroit for his Major League debut. Downs was named after Jeter, which was enough to get the young infielder a shoutout ahead of the game.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Justin Thomas Withdraws From Significant Tournament: Fans React

Given the recent events in the golf world, the rumor mill was quick to churn when PGA Tour Communications shared the announcement of Justin Thomas' withdrawal from the Travelers Championship Wednesday. But the two-time major winner was quick to nip that speculation in the bud. Letting fans know that his...
GOLF
Yardbarker

Baker Mayfield To The Panthers Still Leaves Carolina With Unknowns

It’s been months since the Cleveland Browns made their trade for Deshaun Watson. Ever since then, their former starting quarterback, Baker Mayfield, wanted out of Cleveland. One of the biggest projected landing spots for him has been with the Carolina Panthers. However, if the Panthers do land Mayfield, it...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy