Detroit, MI

Big Sean Received Award At Inaugural Juneteenth Honors Ceremony

By Bryson "Boom" Paul
thesource.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMulti-platinum artist, philanthropist and entrepreneur Big Sean was awarded at the inaugural Juneteenth Honors Ceremony. Hosted by the Juneteenth Foundation, the ceremony highlighted Black excellence and those esteemed individuals who have an extraordinary track record of service to the Black community. The event aired on Fox Soul Sunday night....

Big Sean
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War#Juneteenth#The Juneteenth Foundation#Fox Soul#Women S Army Corps#D O N Lrb Detroit
