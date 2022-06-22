ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Boise home takes fire and smoke damage, occupants okay

kboi.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoise firefighters responded to a house fire on East Lewis Street just before 7:00 pm...

www.kboi.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Fire damages home near downtown Boise

BOISE, Idaho — Firefighters are responding to a structure fire that began just before 7 p.m. on East Lewis Street, which is just east of downtown Boise. According to Boise Fire Department (BFD), crews arrived on scene as the fire moved from the garage to the main living area of the building and quickly got the fire under control.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Body found next to canal in Nampa

NAMPA, Idaho — The Canyon County Coroner removed a body found next to a canal in Nampa Thursday. Officials said the body was at the location for a long period of time, so its gender and identity is unknown. The body was found next to a canal located on...
NAMPA, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Crime & Safety
Local
Idaho Accidents
Boise, ID
Accidents
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Post Register

Nampa urges cautious driving after two flaggers hit

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — The City of Nampa is urging drivers to be cautious after two flaggers were hit in construction zones in the last two weeks. “We want our people to go home at the end of the day to their families," said Tom Point, senior director of public works. "Please help us keep our workers safe.”
NAMPA, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Explosions#House Fire#Accident#Cbs 2 News
boisestatepublicradio.org

'Small town' feel? Yes, but Police Chief says Boise has to be prepared for ‘big city’ challenges

In the early afternoon of June 11, a person wishing to remain anonymous called Coeur d’Alene police to say dozens of men had been loading up into a U-Haul in a hotel parking lot, like “a little army.” Before the day was over, news organizations across the nation detailed the arrests of 31 men, each charged with conspiracy to riot at a Coeur d’Alene Pride rally.
BOISE, ID
Whiskey Riff

Idaho Fisherman Finds Monster Mule Deer Carcass In The Boise River

When people talk about river monsters, I don’t think this is what they have in mind… Matt Keller, founder of Old Hat Outdoors, set out for a little fly fishing trip the Boise River two weeks ago, hoping to catch some nice trout. According to Meat Eater, the fish weren’t bitin’, but I’d say he got one hell of a trade off. As he made his way down the river, he noticed something big caught in some brush. He made […] The post Idaho Fisherman Finds Monster Mule Deer Carcass In The Boise River first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
BOISE, ID
kizn.com

Body pulled from creek in Caldwell

Caldwell police pulled an unidentified person from a creek in Caldwell on Wednesday. Caldwell police turned the body over to the coroner’s office. Lt. Damon Rice of the Caldwell Police Department explained to several local media outlets they do not know if the person fell or was pushed into Indian Creek.
CALDWELL, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
104.3 WOW Country

You Won’t Believe What is Hiding in the Master Closet of This Extraordinary $5.5 Million Boise Home

No doubt this home is an absolute stunner. From the layout to the finishes to the decks to the resort like pool to the unbelievable views of Boise. As I was scrolling through the striking photos of the home the master closet shocked me the most. I have scrolled through a lot of multi million dollar homes in the area and have never seen anything like it. Check out the extraordinary home and see what is hiding in the master closet.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho’s Oldest Restaurant is Not in Boise

If you're looking for something to do this summer while discovering a hidden gem of Idaho, then it's time to drive to Coeur d'Alene. There's a restaurant that serves barbecue but is the oldest in the state. The Snake Pit has served great food and a unique indoor atmosphere for over 130 years.
BOISE, ID
98.3 The Snake

Idaho Home to the Best Ran City in the United States, But it Isn’t Boise

Living in a city has many pros but also cons. There are more people, more traffic, and often things are more expensive. There are also pros to being closer to hospitals, and groceries, there is more to do than in small towns or the country, and there are more job opportunities. Some cities are just too big while others don't seem to have enough. Most people have a certain city that is their favorite. Some prefer Los Angeles for its weather or New York for all of its shows, or maybe Las Vegas for the nightlife and gambling is more your style. They are all run differently, but which city in the United States is run the best?
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

This Idaho Town Named One of the Most Romantic in the Country

Idaho natives will apricate this town getting a chance to shine. First since we are talking about romance check out some of the top date ideas in Idaho. You've landed a date...so, where do you go? Not the movies, you don't have a chance to talk. You don't want to Netflix and Chill, you're trying to get serious with them. So, here are five fantastic first date ideas in Boise, Idaho.
BOISE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy