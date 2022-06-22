ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, WY

Travel numbers could return to normal

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It could be a busy holiday weekend ahead for the Greater Yellowstone area. Despite record gas prices, summer travel is in full swing. With the Independence Day Holiday a little over a week...

Jackson Hole Radio

Teton County again at High COVID risk

The Teton County Health Department has elevated the COVID-19 risk level to “High” because of new hospital admissions and an increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county over the last 7 days. As of Friday, Teton County has averaged about 20 cases per day for the past...
TETON COUNTY, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Jackson Hole Airport readies reopening

The final crunch is on at Jackson Hole Airport. With the runway completed now, work is underway to finish preparing the remodeled terminal to receive passengers. This week, workers are laying carpet and bringing in refurbished furniture. TSA is installing the screening equipment into an expanded screening area, and a...
JACKSON, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Search and Rescue aid victims of horse bucking

A man and woman were bucked off their horses in the Willow Creek area south of Jackson today just after noon. Teton County Search and Rescue volunteers were called to respond to a man and woman who were both injured in a horse accident near Bryan Flats in the Willow Creek area of the Hoback Canyon.
JACKSON, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

More hunting licenses available

There’s one more chance to get a limited-quota elk, deer and antelope license through the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s leftover license draw. Residents and nonresidents have just five days to enter. The application period is open through June 24th. Game and Fish License Section Manager Jennifer Doering...
WYOMING STATE
City
Jackson, WY
Jackson, WY
Lifestyle
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming Lifestyle
Jackson Hole Radio

Six rescued on Teton River

Teton County Idaho Search and Rescue were called to the scenes of two parties who had become stranded on islands while floating the Teton River Saturday. Around 2:00 pm, a party of two became stranded on an island while floating a popular stretch of the river. As the team prepped...
TETON COUNTY, ID
Jackson Hole Radio

Jackson Hole Chamber aiding visitors in wake of Yellowstone closure

In the wake of the emergency closure of Yellowstone National Park, the Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce is in direct conversations with the Wyoming Office of Tourism coordinating visitor communications. The Chamber is also in communication with surrounding communities to let them know we are available to accommodate folks who’s travel plans have been disrupted.
JACKSON, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

COVID vaccines available for 6 months and older

The Wyoming Department of Health says recommendations for safe, free and effective vaccinations meant to help prevent COVID-19 infection and serious illness have been expanded now to include children 6 months and older. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, following authorization by the Food and Drug Administration, now recommends...
WYOMING STATE
Jackson Hole Radio

Yellowstone flood damage is severe

Overflights conducted this week by Yellowstone National Park have shown sever damage to multiple sections of roads between the North Entrance at Gardiner, Montana, Mammoth Hot Springs, Lamar Valley and Cooke City, Montana, near the Northeast Entrance. Many sections of road in these areas are completely wiped-out and will require...
Jackson Hole Radio

Wyoming offers more than Yellowstone

While Wyoming continues to support the National Park Service to ensure the safety of citizens, visitors and staff, the Wyoming Office of Tourism and its tourism partners have compiled a list of resources to ensure visitors can find accommodations and enjoy safe experiences across the state. In the gateway communities near the park, the communities of Cody, Powell, Thermopolis, Greybull, Sheridan and Gillette are brimming with historical sites and western accommodations, including the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, Wyoming Dinosaur Center, Bighorn National Forest and more.
WYOMING STATE
Jackson Hole Radio

Mask requirement back in Grand Teton National Park

Due to increasing COVID-19 cases in Teton County, the United States Department of Interior policy says that masks are now required for everyone in all park buildings in Grand Teton National Park, regardless of vaccination status. Park buildings include, but are not limited to visitor centers, administrative offices, lodges, gift shops, and restaurants in the park.
TETON COUNTY, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Wyoming water levels improving

Water levels at reservoirs in the Upper Snake River Drainage are gradually rising despite the lower-than-average precipitation seen throughout the area. As of Saturday, the system was measured at 60% of capacity overall. Specifically, Jackson Lake is now 38% filled up from 22% in April, and Palisades Reservoir is 59%...
JACKSON, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Beartooth Highway opens

The Beartooth Highway east of the Yellowstone National Park’s Northeast Entrance between Red Lodge, and Cooke City, Montana, finally reopened yesterday after a late-season storm over the Memorial Day weekend forced its closure. Earlier this week, crews were still making their ways through six-foot drifts at the summit. Montana...
COOKE CITY-SILVER GATE, MT
Jackson Hole Radio

SAR retrieves man from Mosquito Creek

For a second time in a week, a person with a leg injury has been evacuated from the back country by Teton County Search and Rescue. According to a report posted on Facebook, Teton County Search and Rescue received an alert about 5:00 pm Tuesday about a man who had crashed on his motorcycle roughly four miles up the Mosquito Creek drainage.
TETON COUNTY, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Star Valley man killed in ATV wreck

A Star Valley man was killed in an ATV accident southeast of Afton, Wyoming Wednesday. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s office, about 10:30 am the Caribou County Sheriff was given notification from the Lincoln County, Wyoming Sheriff of an ATV accident that had occurred approximately 9.5 miles west of the state line.
AFTON, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Save the Block Project celebration this week

Jackson Hole Land Trust will be celebrating the successful completion of the Save the Block Project on East Broadway. With landscaping of the area completed, they are hosting a grand opening celebration tomorrow with a free concert and food. Those coming to the square will be treated to loaded mac and cheese and lavender lemonade cocktails from Genevieve Catering, Roadhouse beer, wine, or sparkling water. The event runs from 5:00 until 8:00 pm at the greenspace on the historic block.
JACKSON, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Don’t release unwanted pets into the wild

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is concerned about people who no longer want their pets turning them loose into the wild. This particularly involves fish. The Department says fish from a pet shop become an invasive species problem as do snakes and turtles. When pets get too large or...
WYOMING STATE
Jackson Hole Radio

