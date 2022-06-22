ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dominic Raab says giving in to union pay demands would fuel 'vicious cycle' of inflation

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
 3 days ago

Giving in to striking rail workers' demands for higher pay would risk a "vicious cycle" of pushing inflation higher, Dominic Raab has said.

Speaking to Sky News, the deputy prime minister said if the government did not have restraints on pay, it would mean inflation would be higher for longer, which would "undermine the pay packages of workers, particularly the most vulnerable".

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union staged a walkout on Tuesday (21 June) over pay and conditions.

Two further strikes are planned for 23 and 25 June.

Dominic Raab
