Ancient Roman temple discovered in the Netherlands

By Francesca Casonato
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Volunteer archeologists have discovered an ancient Roman sanctuary with a relatively intact temple in the Netherlands .

The first discovery was made in 2021, in a city near UNESCO World Heritage Roman Limes, which used to be on the Roman empire border when it was at its greatest extent, in the 2nd century AD.

“One particularly remarkable feature is the discovery of several complete votive stones, dedicated to various gods and goddesses”, a spokesperson for the Cultural Heritage Agency said in a statement.

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

