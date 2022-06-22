ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian denies damaging Marilyn Monroe's dress during Met Gala

By Francesca Casonato
 3 days ago

Kim Kardashian has publicly denied damaging Marilyn Monroe ’s dress as she was walking down the steps at the Met Gala red carpet .

Officials at Scott Fortner’s The Marilyn Monroe Collection recently claimed the dress was damaged during the outing.

However, when asked about the damage allegations during an interview on the TODAY show, Kim shook her head and simply said "no”.

The Hollywood actress wore the iconic crystal-studded gown to sing happy birthday to US president John F. Kennedy in 1962.

