Keir Starmer says Boris Johnson 'hasn't lifted a finger' to solve rail strikes

By Sophie Peachey
The Independent
 3 days ago

Today's (22 June) Prime Minister's Questions saw Keir Starmer grill Boris Johnson over rail strikes ; the biggest seen in 30 years.

The opposition leader accused Johnson of "not lifting a finger" to solve the strikes, alleging that neither he nor the Transport Secretary Grant Shapps "have attended a single meeting" or "held a conversation".

Starmer noted that they "did find time to go to a lavish ball", where the prime minister allegedly "sold a meeting with himself for £120,000 to a donor".

"If there's money coming his way, he's there".

