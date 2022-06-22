ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

China floods: Fire engine swept away by rushing water

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
 3 days ago

Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated in southern China as heavy rain brought extensive flooding.

Dramatic footage captured the moment a fire engine was swept away by a deluge of muddy water in Shaoguan City, Guangdong province, on Sunday (19 June).

Water levels suddenly rose and caused the truck's engine to stall, leaving it trapped.

Almost 500,000 people were affected by floods in Guangdong and neighbouring province Jiangxi, with many suffering damage to their homes.

