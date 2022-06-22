ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putin threatens to deploy Satan II nuclear missile which can reach UK in three minutes by end of the year

By Thomas Kingsley
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xl84r_0gIN0cMb00

Russian president Vladimir Putin warned that the Kremlin would deploy its newest intercontinental ballistic missile, capable of reaching Britain in three minutes, by the end of the year.

The Kremlin announced the first test launch of its new, nuclear-capable Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system in April, which experts also warned could target the UK as well as Europe and the US.

The Sarmat is capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads and decoys, and of striking targets thousands of miles away in the United States or Europe.

The Russian president hosted military academy graduates at a ceremony at the Kremlin. He said the country would continue to boost its military capabilities amid its “special military operation” in Ukraine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HkgJs_0gIN0cMb00

“We will continue to develop and strengthen our armed forces, taking into account potential military threats and risks,” he said, hailing Russian troops in Ukraine for fighting “with courage, professionalism: like real heroes”.

“There is no doubt we will be even stronger,” he added.

Mr Putin said, as part of military boosts, Russia would place the first batch of Sarmat on combat duty before the end of the year.

Russia’s defence committee deputy chairman, Aleksey Zhuravlyov, last month threatened to use its RS-28 Sarmat hypersonic nuclear missile – known in the west as “Satan-2” – to strike Britain in just “200 seconds”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XSGQc_0gIN0cMb00

The warning came after Finland indicated its intention to join Nato. “If Finland wants to join this bloc, then our goal is absolutely legitimate – to question the existence of this state. This is logical,” Mr Zhuravlyov claimed in an interview with state TV Russia 1.

“If the United States threatens our state, it’s good: here is the Sarmat for you, and there will be nuclear ashes from you if you think that Russia should not exist. And Finland says that it is at one with the USA. Well, get in line.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cQMT1_0gIN0cMb00

“We can hit with a Sarmat from Siberia, and even reach the UK. And if we strike from Kaliningrad... the hypersonic's reaching time is 200 seconds – so go ahead, guys.”

Colonel General Sergei Karakayev, the commander of Russia’s strategic missile forces, also told Russian state TV last month that the Sarmat missiles can fly different trajectories, evading enemy missile defence.

“There is no existing air defence for the Sarmat missile systems, and it will probably not exist in the coming decades,” he said.

Meanwhile Dmitry Kiselyov, a state television executive said on an episode of his weekly show that the Britain is “so small that one Sarmat missile will be enough to sink it once and for all”.

The announcement from Vladimir Putin comes as western officials said this week that Russian troops are running out of ammunition and the small advances it is making in Ukraine will soon become “unsustainable.”

“[Putin] planned for a very short war, a campaign of 30 days,” officials said. “They have always been on the back foot with supply of munitions to the frontline.”

Comments / 20

William Bradshaw
1d ago

quit flapping your lips all this time Putin's been hiding he's been reading to many old Russian books. thinks he's the next czar or whatever you call it He's isolated and going crazy he needs took out before a real war breaks out and millions are killed somebody come up with an ideal get him out before it's to late

Reply(1)
5
Daily Mail

Biden says the U.S. will NOT be sending Ukraine any missile that can hit Russia after Moscow's ambassador and Putin propagandists said it would be crossing a red line

President Joe Biden announced on Monday that the U.S. will not be giving Ukraine long-range missiles that can reach into Russia after Moscow warned that such a move would cross a red line. Kyiv has repeatedly requested U.S. Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) that can fire missiles hundreds of miles...
Daily Beast

You’ll Never Guess the Lie Putin Has Come Up With Now

Russia’s flagship economic event, the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF, which ended over the weekend), served as another reflection of the country’s shifting place in the world. After Russia invaded Ukraine and was largely shunned by the international community, Western investors who had turned up at the event dubbed “the Russian Davos” in droves during previous years were conspicuously absent. Likewise, there would be no foreign moderator. This year’s SPIEF was moderated by Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the controversial media outlet RT (formerly known as Russia Today).
Kremlin TV Names the Country Putin Will Invade Next

While some in the West are pondering what kind of a concessions would allow Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin “to save face” in Ukraine, leading Russian lawmakers and top propagandists are advocating smashing the West, which they say is Russia’s ultimate target. On the state TV show 60...
Daily Beast

This Could Be the Next Big War That Grips the Entire World

TEL AVIV, Israel—The ongoing war between Israel and Iran across the Middle East came out of the shadows and into the open long ago. But now, on the back of several suspected Israeli attacks inside Iran itself, the deadly contest threatens to escalate—possibly beyond the region. Last week,...
nationalinterest.org

Can U.S. Missile Interceptors Destroy An Attacking ICBM?

The SM-3 IIA’s size, range, speed, and sensor technology could enable it to collide with enemy ICBMs at the beginning or end of its flight through space. Attacking intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) spend roughly twenty minutes traveling through the “midcourse” phase in space which presents a time window that cutting-edge missile defense systems, such as the Ground-Based Interceptor (GBI), can launch their interceptors.
The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

